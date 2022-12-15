Fleeing an officer
A Towanda man faces multiple traffic violations and allegedly attempted to flee from police on Dec. 10. in Wysox Township.
Daryl Allen White, 72, passed a water haul truck in the turning lane on Route 6 around 11:11 a.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police attempted a traffic stop on White’s vehicle as it passed multiple vehicles in the turning lane. White failed to pull over when police where using their emergency lights and sirens to get him to stop. Police continued following the vehicle into Standing Stone Township until White stopped in the middle of the roadway. He was taken into custody. White allegedly stated that he didn’t pull over because he wanted to catch up to a vehicle that he believed hit his truck, police said.
White faces charges that include misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude officer, four counts of summary passing where prohibited, four counts of summary disobedience to traffic control devices, four counts of summary careless driving, four counts of summary turning movements and required signals, four counts of summary reckless driving, two counts of summary follow too closely and four counts of summary disregard of traffic land (3 Lane). A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 1:30 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
DUI
An Athens man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Sheshequin Township during the early hours of Oct. 10.
Thomas Edward Bussom Jr., 23, was driving on Sheshequin Road when he swerved into the other lane and almost collided head-on with a Pennsylvania State Police patrol vehicle, according to court documents. The trooper swerved to avoid him and eventually turned around and pursued him.
Police stated that the trooper saw Bussom crossover the white fog line into a grass shoulder. He swerved across the lane and cross the yellow line before almost striking a mailbox. Bussom failed to stop for police for around 200 feet before pulling over.
Troopers immediately smelled alcohol in the vehicle as he put his window down, court documents show. Bussom displayed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. Police saw an open beverage cup with liquid in it within the center console. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for DUI.
Bussom faces charges that include misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapbale of driving safely, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, summary careless driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $3,000 on Dec. 9, but posted bail on Dec. 12. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 1:30 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Traffic violations
A Wyalusing man faces multiple traffic violations that allegedly occurred in Stevens Township on Nov. 7.
Raymond Harris Jr., 43, failed to slow down and hit another vehicle ahead of him near the intersection of Routes 706 and 467 around 4:30 p.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police discovered that Harris had an ignition interlock license that was expired. His vehicle was not equipped with the interlock device as required. Police also learned that Harris’ vehicle was not registered, didn’t have insurance and it didn’t display an inspection sticker.
Harris faces charges that include misdemeanor illegally operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, summary follow too closely, summary driving at unsafe speed, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary careless driving, summary driving without a license, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection and summary Pennsylvania vehicle registration expired over 60 days. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 1:45 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
DUI
A Towanda woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on Nov. 14.
Charlette Nichole Osborne, 39, was driving over 51 mph in a 25 mph zone of York Avenue around 10 p.m., according to Towanda Borough police. She pulled into a driveway on the avenue without signaling as well.
She exited her vehicle and signs of impairment were observed, police said. Field sobriety tests were performed and she was arrested for suspected DUI. Osborne denied drinking alcohol at first, but then admitted to consuming some before driving. A blood draw was performed and her BAC was recorded as .26, according to court documents.
Osborne faces charges that include misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), summary fail to carry registration, summary turning movements and required signals, summary fail to notify change in address, summary disobedience to traffic-control devices and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
