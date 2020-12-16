Drug possession
Thomas John Mosier, 24, of Wysox, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana – small amount for personal use.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 9:13 p.m. on Oct. 10, a trooper was traveling on Route 220 in Ulster Township when he noticed a car driving by with an object hanging from the rear view mirror which appeared to obstruct the driver’s vision.
The trooper pulled the car over and made contact with the driver while taking note of a strong smell of marijuana.
The driver said that there was nothing illegal in the car that they knew of, according to the criminal complaint.
Another trooper arrived on scene to assist about the time when the passenger identified himself as Moiser and admitted to being in possession of marijuana and a related smoking device.
A probable search resulted in the troopers finding a small amount of suspected marijuana in three separate baggies, a digital scale, and a smoking pipe with suspected marijuana residue inside.
On-scene EMS recommended for Moiser to be transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for a medical evaluation, and so he was not taken into custody.
According to the criminal complaint, Mosier was processed at PSP the following day and charges were completed and filed on Nov. 29.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2021.
Car versus deer
Edward J. Abrams, 51, of Towanda, struck a deer while traveling north on Route 220 on Dec. 11.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash tool place a little more than 300 feet west of Hemlock Hill Road in Towanda Township. Police said Abrams was traveling north when a deer came into the roadway and his 2014 GMC Sierra hit it. Abrams was not injured.
Jack Williams towing assisted at the scene.
