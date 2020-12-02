Assault
Boe Blake, 41, of Gillett, was charged with the misdemeanors for simple assault and harassment – subjecting others to physical contact after punching the victim with a closed fist in the face and the head several times, causing physical injury.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that troopers were dispatched to a residence off of Route 14 in South Creek Township at about 8:14 p.m. on Nov. 25.
According to the police report, Blake was “intoxicated and enraged” when troopers arrived on scene.
The troopers learned that Blake had punched the victim in the face and continued to punch their face and head once they fell to the ground.
Blake was found at his residence and was taken into custody without incident.
The troopers reported that he was taken to PSP Towanda, arraigned, and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility the next day.
He was unable to post a $40,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. on Dec. 23.
Terroristic threats
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Devyn James Schrader, 26, of Canton with terroristic threats and harassment following an incident in Canton township on Sept. 30.
According to court records, state police were dispatched to Canton township around 7:47 p.m. after receiving reports that Schrader had “grabbed a victim by the face and slammed (the victim’s) head against the wall.”
Schrader told police that he had only been in a verbal argument with the victim and that he would leave the house, but police documents state he left and returned “a short time later.”
Court records show that officers were later told that when Schrader returned to the residence he told the victim he would return to the house and “slit her throat.”
Schrader was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 9 before Magistraterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
