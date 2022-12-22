Stalking
A Towanda man faces stalking and harassment charges for a series of alleged incidents in Asylum Township.
James Lynn Carr, 31, has repeatedly damaged property on the victim’s residence, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He was told to end contact with the victim and stop damaging her property. On Nov. 3, the victim saw Carr arrive at her residence and break the rear windshield of a parked car in her driveway around 7 p.m., according to court documents. The victim stated that Carr has damaged property at her residence multiple times. Carr continuously calls the victim and “places her in fear of injury.”
Authorities warned Carr to stop contacting the victim and going to her residence, police said. However, Carr continued calling the victim the next day. He threatened to “smash out all of her windows” and told her that “she wasn’t going to be safe,” court documents show. The comments placed her in fear for her life and placed her in “substantial emotional distress.”
Carr faces charges that include misdemeanor stalking: repeatedly communicating to cause fear, summary harassment: course of conduct with no legitimate purpose, summary criminal mischief: damage property and summary disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
DUI
A Wilkinsburg, Pa. man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on Sept. 11.
Alexander Gabriel Sewell, 30, was driving erratically on South Main Street around 1:46 a.m., according to Towanda Borough police. He crossed the double yellow line and into the other lane before swerving back into his lane. Police followed the vehicle and saw it swerve again on the Veterans Memorial Bridge before pulling it over on Susquehanna Street in Wysox. The vehicle smelled like alcohol and Sewell displayed signs of impairment. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for DUI.
Sewell faces charges that include misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, summary careless driving and summary fail to keep right. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Possession
A Towanda man faces multiple charges including possession for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on Aug. 17.
Wayne Wade Welch, 53, was driving at a high rate of speed in the area of Railroad and Main Streets around 7:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. He failed to yield when police turned their emergency lights on for a traffic stop, but eventually stopped for them. Welch wasn’t carrying his driver’s license or registration at the time and didn’t have insurance. He agreed to a vehicle search and police found a metal cylinder with methamphetamine and three glass methamphetamine smoking pipes with suspected methamphetamine residue inside the vehicle, police said.
Welch faces charges that include misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary display plate card in improper vehicle, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, summary registration card not signed, summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, summary fail to use safety belt: driver and front seat occupant, summary fail to carry license and summary fail to carry registration. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18 at 9:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Retail theft
A Warren Center man allegedly failed to pay for fuel in North Towanda on Nov. 11.
Scott James Bond, 57, fueled up with $640 worth of diesel at Dandy Mini Mart and entered the store to pay for it, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Bond tried to pay with a self-owned company check and it was denied. However, it went unnoticed by the Dandy staff for a few days. Once employees became aware of the issue, they later spoke with Bond multiple times. He acknowledged the issue and claimed that he would pay what he owed. Nonetheless, he never showed to pay for the fuel and stopped taking calls from Dandy, according to court documents.
Bond faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft: take merchandise and misdemeanor bad checks. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18 at 10:45 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Rome, Pa. man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on Nov. 4.
Scott Matthew Vargo, 36, was unresponsive as he sat in a running vehicle in the roadway of Merrill Parkway around 10:30 p.m., according to Towanda Borough police. For safety reasons, an officer reached into the vehicle through the passenger side door and shut off the vehicle. Vargo repeatedly failed to respond to the officers. An open case of beer was in the backseat and two open containers of beer were on the front passenger’s side floor. Vargo displayed signs of impairment as he exited the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for DUI, police said.
Vargo faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+) and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Marijuana
An Athens man faces charges related to an alleged incident in Ulster Township on Nov. 9.
Steven Joshua Wheeler, 33, had an active warrant and was driving with an expired registration, which led to a traffic stop near Bridge Street, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Wheeler did not have a valid driver’s license, registration or insurance. During the search incident to arrest, Wheeler possessed a small amount of marijuana.
Wheeler faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, summary Pa. vehicle registration expired over 60 days, summary operating privilege suspended/revoked and summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18 at 10:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Gillett woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Burlington Township on Sept. 22.
Cassandra Laree Biddle, 35, was driving erratically on Route 6, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Specifically, she made contact with the double yellow line and the white fog line multiple times.
Police discovered that the vehicle’s registration and inspection were both expired, according to court documents. A traffic stop was initiated and police smelled marijuana inside the vehicle. Biddle displayed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests and she was placed into custody. She was in possession of marijuana and a glass smoking device with burnt marijuana residue at the time of her arrest, police said.
Biddle faces charges that include three counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary Pa. vehicle registration expired over 60 days, summary operating a vehicle without valid inspection and summary disregard of a single traffic lane. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
