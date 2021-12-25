Rape
A Wyalusing man faces felony rape charges for an incident around the weekend of July 14, 2017.
Pennsylvania State Police said that 22-year-old Kregory Scott Johnson sexually assaulted a 14-year-old victim on two occasions in Wyalusing when he was 18-years-old.
On the night of the first incident, police said the victim met Johnson in her yard where he allegedly engaged in inappropriate contact with her. She said “no” to him multiple times, but he proceeded to rape her. Police noted that “she was afraid he would do something to her if she did not do what he told her to.”
On the following day, the victim alleged that Johnson sexually assaulted her twice in her bedroom when he arrived at her house and she let him in, according to court documents.
Johnson faces charges that include two counts of felony rape forcible compulsion, two counts of felony sexual assault, two counts of felony unlawful contact with a minor: sexual offenses, two counts of felony corruption of minors: defendant age 18 or above and two counts of misdemeanor indecent assault forcible compulsion.
His monetary bail was set at $25,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.
Assault
An Ulster man faces felony assault charges for an incident on Dec. 17.
The Towanda Borough Police Department said that an assault was reported at an apartment on Second Street. When they arrived, the victim opened the door and had several injuries all over her face and neck, including her right eye almost being swollen shut.
The victim alleged that 54-year-old Shawn Lee Thaxton grabbed the back of her hair, threw her onto a bed and he hit her several times in the face as he held her down by the neck and made threats to her, according to court documents.
He allegedly took her cell phone, threatened to kill her if she tried to called authorities and wouldn’t let her leave the room, which left her unable to call 911 until he left the apartment in the morning, said police.
Thaxton faces charges of felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, felony strangulation: applying pressure to throat or neck, two counts of misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, misdemeanor false imprisonment, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor tamper with/fabricate physical evidence and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact.
His bail was set at $150,000. A preliminary hearing was held on Dec. 22, while a formal arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 13 in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
DUI
A Sayre woman faces DUI charges from an Oct. 10 incident.
Athens Township police said that they responded to a motor vehicle accident on Riverside Drive, where they saw skid marks going from the northbound lane across the southbound lane and off the roadway into the yard of a residence on Riverside Drive, causing ruts in the yard.
A vehicle was partially over an embankment with heavy damage, according to police. A person at the scene said that the vehicle belonged to 30-year-old Celeste A. Smith.
Items from the vehicle where scattered all over the ground including prescription pill bottles and a makeup bag that contained a bag of suspected marijuana. Police noted that the vehicle smelled like marijuana.
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital notified police that Smith arrived at the emergency. When they spoke with her, she alleged that she consumed alcohol “way earlier” in the night before driving and didn’t remember what caused the accident, according to court documents.
She had facial bruising near her left eye and said she had head and back pain and said a friend picked her up at the scene of the accident and dropped her off at the hospital, said police.
Smith faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance: schedule 1, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, summary driving at unsafe speed, summary accidental damage to unattended vehicle or property and summary failure to report an accident to police and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 21.
Trespassing
A woman faces trespassing charges from a Dec. 6 incident in Towanda Borough.
A call was made to the Towanda Borough Police Department regarding a trespasser at a residence on Main Street, which led officers there to find 28-year-old Miranda Noel Beauman allegedly at the top of a staircase, according to court documents.
Police said that she appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and that she had trespassed on the same property on Dec. 2 and was warned not to do so again.
Beauman faces charges of misdemeanor defiant trespassing: actual communication to the actor, misdemeanor loitering and prowling at nighttime and summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Her bail was set at $15,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 27.
Retail theft
A Johnson City man faces charges that include retail theft for an incident on Dec. 19.
Walmart employees allege that 34-year-old Kevin J. Roach concealed an iPhone 12 and a bluetooth speaker with a total value of $775 and left the store without paying, according to court documents.
The Athens Township Police Department said that they found Roach hiding behind Fulmer’s Garage and he resisted arrest as they tried to take him into custody.
Multiple hypodermic needles were allegedly found on him and police found the stolen items where he was arrested, according to court documents.
Roach faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft: taking merchandise, misdemeanor resisting arrest/other law enforcement and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
His bail was set at $75,000. A preliminary hearing was held on Dec. 21 and another hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4.
Retail theft
A Binghamton man, Joseph E. Brady, 36, is being charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property after an incident in Athens Township Dec 18.
According to police reports, officers were called to the Athens Walmart at 11:01 p.m. to respond to a report of a customer fleeing the store with a cart full of stolen merchandise.
Court documents allege officers spotted a truck matching the description in the report and stopped it. When officers spoke with the driver, they asked if he was aware of any unpaid for merchandise in the truck, which he denied any knowledge of. A rear passenger, Joseph E. Brady said “it was me it was me” in reference to the merchandise. Brady then directed officers to the back of the truck to a store of merchandise he’d allegedly stolen valued at $629.67.
Brady was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor 1 retail theft-taking merchandise and a misdemeanor 1 receiving stolen property. His bail was set at $80,000 at his preliminary hearing Dec. 21 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue Jan. 4, 2022. He is currently confined at the Bradford County jail.
Possession
Binghamton resident Nicholas A. Wood, 37, is charged with possession of a controlled substance as well as retail theft in relation to an incident occurring in Athens Township near the Walmart on Dec. 18.
According to court documents, Wood was driving a truck identified by sales associates as containing a person who had fled the store with unpaid for merchandise. Responding officers pulled the truck and asked Wood if he was aware of any unpaid for merchandise in the vehicle. Wood and his wife assured police all their merchandise was purchased lawfully and they provided a receipt to that effect.
Police allege Wood’s passenger, fellow Binghamton resident Joseph Brady, admitted that he had stolen merchandise in the back of the truck and showed police. Officers then received permission from Wood to search the vehicle and found a black book bag with some merchandise inside. Wood said the bag belonged to him and all merchandise would be listed on the receipt. Police later determined the bag itself and some merchandise inside were not listed on the receipt. The unpaid for merchandise in Woods bag totaled $132.65, according to police reports.
After Wood was placed in custody the bag was searched at the police station and found to contain plastic bags containing marijuana and methamphetamine.
Wood has been charged with the misdemeanor 1 counts of possession of controlled substance by a person not registered to, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wood was also charged a summary offense for retail theft.
Wood’s preliminary hearing was Dec. 21 and was continued to Jan 4, 2022. He is currently residing in Bradford County jail on $75,000 bail.
Criminal trespass
Jacob Lange, 38, address unknown, is being charged with criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident occurred Dec. 20.
According to documents, three Sayre borough officers were called to Keystone Manor in Sayre to respond to a complaint that a person not allowed on the premises was continuing to return to it. Officers arrived at the manor and were told by several residents and staff that Lange was the one not allowed on the property and that he’d just run out the back door. Officers approached Lange who was standing near the parking lot, where Lange denied having been on the property that day. Lange had been warned by different officers on Nov. 1 and Dec. 19 that he was not allowed on the property. Lange was taken into custody where police found 3 hypodermic needles and 3 bags of white powder in his pockets, police report.
Lange has been charged with one count of criminal trespass/simple trespasser which is a grade 3 misdemeanor. He was also charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a grade 1 misdemeanor.
Lange was arraigned on Dec. 20 and is being held on $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2022.
Felony retail theft
William Joseph Swayze, 39, of Elmira is charged with retail theft for three separate incidents at the Lowes in Athens Township.
According to police documents, the senior asset protection manager of the Lowes contacted Athens Township Police to report three incidences where Swayze had entered the store only to flee with unpaid for merchandise. The first incident allegedly occurred Oct 7 with Swayze leaving with merchandise worth $1,138.28. The next event occurred on Oct 27 when Swayze allegedly stole $877 worth of merchandise before fleeing. The final incident occurred on Nov. 7 when Swayze took $1,217 worth of merchandise without paying. The manager provided police with detailed reports of the incidents and provided surveillance footage of Swayze fleeing the property with the merchandise.
Swayze is charged with two counts of felony 3 retail theft and one count of misdemeanor 1 retail theft. He was arraigned Dec. 21. His bail was set at $50,000 and he is being held in Bradford County Jail until his preliminary hearing Jan. 4.
Retail theft
Maryellen Elizabeth Bodolus, 59, of Athens is charged with one count of retail theft occurring Dec. 20.
Police reports claim that Bodolus was shopping at the Athens Township TOPS when she was spotted by staff concealing items in her purse and jacket. Bodolus then paid for items in her cart but not in her purse or jacket. Staff approached her in the parking lot and asked her to come back inside. When inside Bodolus was asked to empty her purse, which revealed merchandise not paid for. Store security called police. When officers arrived on scene Bodolus told them she’d put items in her purse. A search revealed further merchandise on her person. Bodolus was taken into custody at that point. The total value of the merchandise allegedly stolen was $77.01.
Bodolus’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2022. She is facing one count of grade 2 misdemeanor retail theft.
Possession
Derek Michael Wells, 25, of Sayre is being charged with possession of controlled substances as well as driving a vehicle with an expired registration.
Police reports indicate that on Jun. 18, police witnessed a vehicle on SR 220 in Athens Township drive past them. A search of the vehicles registration showed that it had expired. Pennsylvania state police officers puled over the car and witnessed what they described as numerous criminal indicators from Wells. Officers obtained permission to search the car during which they found a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue on it. At that point Wells informed officers he had more on his person, which was seized. Wells was subsequently taken to the Towanda state police barracks where he was processed and released.
Wells was issued a summary offense for driving an unregistered vehicle. He is facing one count of grade 1 misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered by an appropriate state board and one count of grade 1 misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.
Receiving stolen property
Waverly resident Todd Eccleston, 53, is charged with receiving stolen property relating to an incident on or about May 25.
Court documents allege that Eccleston was driving a 2001 Chevy Trailblazer witnessed by Sayre Police. When they ran the license plate they found it registered to a different car, a 2004 Pontiac. Police puled Eccleston over and recognized him as having a warrant out for his arrest in Athens Township. Sayre police took Eccleston into custody and handed him over to Athens township police and obtained permission to search his car, whereby they found a hypodermic needle and a Pennsylvania license plate. The plate was later determined to have been stolen in Waverly.
Eccleston was arraigned Dec. 22 and remanded to Bradford County jail on $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2022. He is facing one count of grade 3 misdemeanor receiving of stolen property and one grade 1 misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He received summary offenses for driving while operating privilege is suspended/revoked and for a section 1786 offense of not having required financial responsibility when operating a vehicle.
Felony forgery
Timothy L. Parkhurst Jr., 29, of Spencer is being charged with felony forgery stemming from an incident on Aug. 25.
Police reports show officers were called to a gas station in Sayre Borough by the manager, who wished to report a forged one-hundred dollar bill mistakenly taken the day before. Officers arrived and determined the bill was falsified. The manager showed officers security footage of a suspect attempting to buy a soda with the falsified bill. Staff ultimately accepted the bill and gave the person $97.68 in change before the person left. Officers posted screen grabs of the suspects face on the Sayre Borough Police Facebook page to solicit help from the community in identifying the suspect. Some time later a person contacted Sayre police stating they had driven Parkhurst to the store that day and recognized him on the Facebook post, court documents allege.
Parkhust is charged with a grade 2 felony forgery- utters forged writing and a grade 2 misdemeanor receiving stolen property. Parkhurst was arraigned Dec. 22. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4 and his bail is set at $50,000.
