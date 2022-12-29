Vehicle theft
A Sayre man faces felony theft charges for an alleged incident in Sayre Borough on Dec. 15.
Corey Glenn Stillman, 29, is accused of stealing a box truck from Lane’s Beverage between 10 to 11 p.m., according to court documents. He was outside walking when he “got cold and decided to sit in one of the trucks.” The keys were inside the vehicle and he started it. Stillman proceeded to drive the truck to Elmira, N.Y. and parked it in a funeral home parking lot before walking to a friend’s house.
Stillman faces charges of felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property and misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
DUI
A Waverly woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on Nov. 23.
Saige T. Flintjer, 25, was pulled over on Route 220 off the Patterson Boulevard exit ramp for failing to stay in her lane around 11:21 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. She displayed signs of impairment and a case of alcoholic beverages was in the vehicle’s back seat. Field sobriety tests were performed and she was arrested for DUI.
Flintjer faces charges that include misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater, summary careless driving and summary disregard of a single traffic lane. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2023 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Monroeton man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township on Nov. 24.
Joshua John McGovern, 37, was driving 67 mph in a 45 mph zone of Route 220 10:10 p.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police conducted a traffic stop and saw signs of impairment from McGovern. He told police that “he was out for a drive and had approximately five to six beers.” Police saw beer cans on the passenger seat of the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for DUI.
McGovern faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving and misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2023 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Towanda woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township around Dec. 5.
Keighley Marie Park, 37, was allegedly driving under the influence to a degree that it impaired her “ability to safely drive, operate or be in actual physical control of the movement of a motor vehicle,” according to court documents. Her vehicle also displayed the wrong registration.
Park faces charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and summary display plate card in improper vehicle. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2023 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Disorderly conduct
A Nichols, N.Y. man faces disorderly conduct charges for an alleged incident in La Raysville Borough on Dec. 10.
Brian A. Nichols, 44, was in a verbal argument with another individual at a Main Street residence around 4:37 p.m., according to court documents. He had a confirmed warrant out of Bradford County and Pennsylvania State Police responded.
Nichols resisted arrest by pulling his arms away from troopers, court documents show. He was told several times to comply and made multiple attempts to get off the ground to evade police once he was placed in handcuffs. When police tried to place him into their patrol vehicle, he kicked and used his legs to block the doorway. He was eventually placed into the vehicle. However, at one point, he used his foot to unlock and open the door of the patrol vehicle and tried to escape. He was placed into a caged patrol unit and transported to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
Nichols faces charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: engage in fighting and misdemeanor resist arrest/other law enforcement. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 2:45 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
