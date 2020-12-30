Drug possession
Heidi Nicole Benjamin, 33, of Elmira, was charged with the felony for possession of a controlled substance – contraband/inmate, and the misdemeanors for int possession of controlled substance by per not reg and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police said that an officer responded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility at about 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 7 for a report of drugs found in an inmate’s cell.
Police were able to confirm during the investigation that the drugs belonged to Benjamin.
A preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2021.
Timothy Patrick Davis, 46, of Troy Borough, was charged with the misdemeanors for int possession of controlled substance by per not reg and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 10:51 a.m. on Nov. 22, a trooper was dispatched to the borough to assist a state parole agent with Davis, who had isolated his parole conditions.
The press release states that a search uncovered methamphetamine and related paraphernalia in Davis’s possession.
A preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2021.
