DUI
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Roy Matthew Richardson, 28, of Columbia Cross Roads with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and operating a vehicle without official certificate of inspection following an incident on Aug. 16.
According to court records, Richardson was stopped on Fallbrook Road in Armenia Township after police saw that he did not have an inspection sticker in the windshield of his vehicle.
Police documents show that during the stop, Richardson told police that he had consumed four alcoholic beverages before driving and showed signs of intoxication including slurred/slow speech, watery eyes and a strong smell of alcohol coming from his person.
After standardized field sobriety tests and a preliminary breathalyzer test, police determined Richardson was incapable of safely driving and transported him to Towanda Memorial Hospital where a blood test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .098 percent.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Richardson on Nov. 12 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Unauthorized use of vehicle
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Jarrod Dale Jayne, 25, of Canton with unauthorized use of automobiles or other vehicles and criminal mischief following an incident on July 29.
According to court records, police were dispatched to Ridgebury Township around 12:12 a.m. after receiving a report that a vehicle had been stolen from a residence.
Police documents state that officers were told that a victim had been giving Jayne a ride from Waverly to Troy when the victim stopped at a residence, went inside to get a drink and saw Jayne driving away in the vehicle.
Officers were also told that the victim called Jayne and Jayne told him he was “running to the store down the road and would be right back” and later texted him and said he “had a couple things to take care of” but would return the vehicle, according to police records.
Court documents show that Jayne called the victim around 8 the next morning and told him that he left his vehicle “in the rear parking lot behind Captain Jack’s bar in Towanda Borough.” Officers were told that the vehicle had “some minor damage to the paint” and food and drink items spilled on the interior.
Jayne was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Nov. 4 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.