Hinder apprehension
A Towanda woman faces charges for hindering the apprehension of a wanted individual in Towanda Borough on Dec. 1.
Ashley Kae Dalton, 21, was allegedly harboring an individual who had a warrant out for his arrest, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities were allowed access into a residence on the 100 block of Second Street were the individual was reportedly in, police said. Dalton was under a blanket within a small closet and police removed her. They asked her where the suspect was and she said that he wasn’t in the residence. However, the suspect was also in the closet and hiding under a blanket as well. Both were arrested.
Dalton faces charges of misdemeanor hinder apprehension/prosecution, harbor or conceal. She was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000. A preliminary hearing was held on Dec. 7 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Laceyville man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Wyalusing Township on Sept. 10 around 11:52 p.m.
Jose Carlos Torres, 44, crossed the white fog line on Route 409 before turning left onto Beacon Hill Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He proceeded to drive erratically and almost drove off the right side of the roadway multiple times.
A traffic stop was conducted on Beacon Hill Road and Torres stated that he did not have a driver’s license, police said. The vehicle smelled like alcohol and he displayed signs of impairment. Torres admitted to drinking alcohol earlier that day. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Torres faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI/BAC .08%—.10%, summary careless driving, summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary driving without a license. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23 at 9:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Wysox on Jan. 31.
Robert James Bump, 27, allegedly passed a patrol vehicle on Route 6 while traveling the opposite lane of travel, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Bump pulled into the Dollar General Store parking lot.
Police approached his vehicle, asked him to step out and conducted a personal search of Bump, according to court documents. Bump “produced from his left pocket a clear glass smoking pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue.” He displayed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests were performed. Bump was arrested after being deemed incapable of driving safely.
Bump faces charges that include two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary careless driving and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23 at 9:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
DUI
A Rome woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Rome Township on Oct. 5.
Joanna Lynn Howell, 34, crashed her vehicle on Battle Creek Road near Comstock Road around 3:26 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle was on its roof in an embankment when police arrived.
She displayed signs of impairment and admitted to smoking marijuana and methamphetamine hours before the crash, police said. Field sobriety tests were performed and she was arrested for driving under the influence.
Howell faces charges that include three counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary careless driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility and summary driving at unsafe speed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23 at 9:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
