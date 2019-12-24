Sayre retail theft
Jaqueline Rumpff, 25, of Waverly is facing a charge of felony retail theft in the third degree following an incident at Walmart in Sayre on Dec. 11.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Athens Township police were notified of theft related incidents starting in October through December. The actor was identified as a female, but no other information was found until a photo of a license plate was taken which matches Rumpff’s. The missing items were documented and Rumpff was identified as the suspect through photos taken at the store. Rumpff admitted to the incident and wanted to pay the full restitution. Rumpff had stolen approximately $1,482.82 in goods.
Rumpff has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 7 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Monroe possession of drug paraphernalia
Steven Stack, 39, of Athens is facing two counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident on Route 220 in Monroe on Sept. 6.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched for the report of an abandoned vehicle. A trooper was notified that two males left the vehicle and were walking on Route 220. Stack was found to be one of the males and had a warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registry. Stack was taken into custody and was found in possession of an unidentified white pill, hypodermic needle, clear smoking device and purple plastic baggie.
Stack has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 22 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Flight to avoid apprehension
Richard Stahle Jr., 30, of Troy is facing flight to avoid apprehension and drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident on Porter Place in Towanda on Dec. 17.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Towanda Borough police were dispatched for the report of Stahle being on Porter Place and wanted by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrived at a residence on the street and were given permission inside. Those in the residence denied knowing Stahle, but he was found in the lower level of the residence. Drug paraphernalia was found on his person and Stahle stated that he was trying to wait to be caught until after Christmas.
Stahle is facing charges of four counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment in the second degree.
Stahle is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
South Waverly criminal trespass
Marquise Evans, 25, of Waverly is facing criminal trespass related charges following an incident on Reel Street in South Waverly on Nov. 29.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Sayre Borough police were dispatched for a burglary related incident where Evans had entered a residence belonging to a victim. The victim stated that she was asleep upstairs and was awoken by Evans who slapped her on the back to wake her up. The victim threatened to call the police and Evans is accused of stating, “go ahead, I will kill you before they get here.” The victim filmed Evans in the driveway of the residence upon him fleeing. The basement window was kicked in and Evans had a PFA Order already against him.
Evans is facing charges of felony criminal trespass — break into structure in the second degree, misdemeanor harassment — comm. lewd, threatening, etc. language in the third degree and misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.
Evans is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 31 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
