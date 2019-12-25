Wyalusing terroristic threats
Jhaeden Hugo, 18, of Wyalusing is facing terroristic threat related charges following an incident on Sterling Hill Road in Wyalusing on Dec 5.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police received a call from the FBI in Williamsport regarding a complaint from Snapchat about a post from Hugo. The post was of a firearm with a comment implying a threat on a school. Two troopers went to the residence and addressed the incident with Hugo who stated that his account “hacked.” After further questioning he admitted to the incident.
Hugo is facing charges of misdemeanor disorder conduct hazardous/physical offense in the third degree, misdemeanor harassment — comm. lewd, threatening, etc. language in the third degree and misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.
Hugo has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 14 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Monroeton DUI
Ryan Gordner, 32, of Millville is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Route 6 in Monroeton on Nov. 30.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police initiated a traffic stop on Gordner for crossing the double yellow line multiple times. Gordner had an odor of alcohol, admitted to drinking two beers and had glassy eyes, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Gordner performed a standard field sobriety test and was taken for a blood draw which revealed a .08 percent blood alcohol content.
Gordner is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: high rate of alcohol — first offense, summary violation disregard traffic lane and summary violation careless driving.
Gordner has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 24 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Sheshequin DUI
David Daff, 33, of Towanda is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Sheshequin Road in Sheshequin on Nov. 10.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident where the vehicle went off the roadway and hit a large tree stump. The driver was Daff and alcoholic beverages were seen in the vehicle with one of them being open with the contents still inside. Daff had an odor of alcohol and a search warrant of his blood draw at the hospital revealed a .18 percent blood alcohol content.
Daff is facing charges of DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol — first offense, summary violation disregard traffic lane, summary violation driving at safe speed and summary violation restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
Daff has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 24 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Possession of marijuana
Dusty Benjamin, 25, of Towanda is facing a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana following an incident at the Bradford County Courthouse on Nov. 8.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a Deputy of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office was serving a warrant on Benjamin who was in the Bradford County Domestic Relations Office. Benjamin was found in possession of a green leafy substance in a plastic bag which was identified as marijuana. Benjamin stated that the pants were not his.
Benjamin has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 22 with the Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
