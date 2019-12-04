Wysox DUI
Kadyn Demoss, 19, of Towanda is facing DUI related charges following an incident at the intersection of Golden Mile Road and Pennsylvania Avenue in Wysox on Oct. 13.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police witnessed a silver Audi without a valid Pennsylvania inspection sticker. Demoss was identified as the driver of the vehicle and the vehicle gave off a strong smell of marijuana, according to police. Demoss admitted to smoking marijuana previously and a search of the vehicle resulted in the finding of a marijuana plant. After a field sobriety test, Demoss was taken for a blood draw which revealed the presence of THC.
Demoss is facing misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule one — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense, summary violation careless driving and summary violation operating vehicle without valid inspection.
Demoss has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 3 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Burlington drug paraphernalia
James Carr, 28, of Ulster is facing drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident on Covered Bridge Road in Burlington on Nov. 24.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a residence for a reported assault related incident where Carr struck the victim with multiple objects. Upon being placed under arrest, Carr admitted to having needles on his person. Carr was also found in possession of a brown wooden pipe with burnt residue, a bag of suspected marijuana and a drug kit containing cotton swab tips, three hypodermic needles containing suspected methamphetamine residue and a bag containing suspected crystal meth.
Carr is facing charges of four counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use, misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation, misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Carr is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 4 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Simple assault
Douglas Funk, 43, of Towanda is facing simple assault related charges following an incident on Kingsley Road in Towanda on Nov. 24.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were contacted by a victim who stated that Funk has pushed them and they fled to a neighbor’s house. The victim stated the incident occurred after a verbal argument and the victim had bruising above her left eye on her forehead, according to police. Funk admitted to the incident and stated they were both drinking at the time.
Funk is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Funk is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $3,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 4 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Sayre obstruction of administrative law
Rhonda Rogers, 41, of Sayre is facing a charge of misdemeanor obstruction of administrative law/other govt. functions in the second degree following an investigation in November.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a Bradford County Detective with the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office was assigned to investigate community service hours submitted by Rogers. Rogers had submitted documents stating she had community service hours with the Sayre Elks Club on Sept. 8 and Oct. 6. The club was contacted and Rogers had not done community service hours either day. Rogers’ electronic monitoring device also showed that Rogers had not been at that location during those days. According to the affidavit, Rogers at first denied the discrepancies, but admitted to them later.
Rogers is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $35,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 4 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Marijuana use
Austin Markel, 35, of Towanda is facing a charge of misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use following an incident on Olive Street in Towanda on Nov. 8.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a Deputy with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an Olive Street residence to serve a warrant on an individual. Markel was found at the residence and the residence had an odor of marijuana, according to the affidavit. Market was asked to retrieve the suspected marijuana and he brought some out to the deputy who placed it into a rubber glove and had it brought to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office where it field tested positive for marijuana.
Markel has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Athens robbery
Janette Chilson, 50, of Sayre is facing robbery related charges following an incident on Water Street in Athens on Dec. 2.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Borough police were dispatched for an unwanted person related incident that occurred on Water Street. An officer spoke with the victim who stated that Chilson knocked on the door and forced her way in when the victim opened the door. The victim related that Chilson began throwing items around within the residence and struck the victim in the face with a closed fist. The victim then called the police, which caused Chilson to grab the cell phone away from the victim. Chilson is accused of having an odor of alcohol and yelling at an officer, according to police.
Chilson is facing charges of felony robbery — take property from other using force in the third degree, felony burglary — overnight accommodations person present bodily injury crime, misdemeanor criminal mischief — damage property in the third degree, misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Chilson is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 10 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Simple assault
Michael–Reese Kulaga, 25, of Towanda is facing simple assault related charges following an incident on Pine Street in Towanda on Nov. 28.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Towanda Borough police were dispatched to an apartment on Pine Street for a reported physical domestic in progress. The victim was found with a bloody lip and bruises along her next and up to her lips. The victim related that a verbal argument led to Kulaga slamming the victim into a wall while grabbing her neck. The victim further related that Kulaga later grabbed a Playstation and threw it at the victim’s face.
Kulaga is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Kulaga is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 11 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Tuscarora theft
Lisa Taluba, 33, of Montrose is facing felony theft related charges following an investigation that began in September by the Pennsylvania State Police.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a victim’s estate was under investigation as the victim is 91-years-old and had substantial concerning financial transactions. Taluba served at the estate as a homecare aid and assisted the victim with daily activities and signing checks for the operation of the estate. Bank statements showed that Taluba had received $46,339.81 from the estate in payment for work performed and a vehicle loan approved by the victim, but the affidavit states there were inappropriate uses of funds. Some examples of such uses was a hotel stay in Ocean City, Apple iTunes account charges, restaurants and more. Taluba admitted to using the victim’s credit card for personal uses and confessed to approximately five instances where she asked the victim for an amount of money and then made the check out for a greater amount, knowing that the victim’s eyesight is poor. Taluba estimated the check incidents to be a few thousand dollars in total.
Taluba is facing charges of felony theft by unlawful taking — movable property in the third degree, felony receiving stolen property in the third degree and felony access device issued to another who did not authorize use.
Taluba has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 10 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
