Retail theft
Athens Township Police Department has charged Mark Joseph Roberts Jr., 38, of Waverly, New York with retail theft and receiving stolen property following an incident on Nov. 11.
According to police documents, police responded to Walmart in Sayre at 6:26 p.m. after a report of a retail theft and were told that Roberts Jr. was fleeing on foot toward the rear of the building.
Police were unable to find Roberts Jr., who they believed fled across Elmira Street but were able to identify him by showing a photo to a witness, according to court records.
Police documents show that Walmart employees provided a written statement noting that they saw Roberts Jr. trying to open a locked jewelry case with a pair of scissors and offered to help him get the jewelry he had purchased before watching him take multiple clothing items. They them asked him to go with them to the store’s office and he agreed but once in the office ran outside before returning and stating that “he had children and a warrant out for his arrest” and asking them not to call the police.
A puffer jacket and hair color, a total of $34.62 were recovered from Roberts Jr. after he passed all points of sale in the store and he was observed taking other clothing items which totaled $63.72 out of Walmart, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing for Roberts Jr. is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2020.
Drug charges
Sayre Borough Police Department has charged Gregory James Vandyke, 40, of Sayre with manufacture, delivery, possession with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident on Sept. 7.
According to police records, on Sept. 7 police were informed that Vandyke had a “large amount of meth in his apartment.”
Court documents show that police responded to his residence on North Thomas Avenue and when they knocked he answered “come in” and they entered through the front door before he asked “who is it?” and they stated that they were police. Vandyke told the officers that he had methamphetamine in the upstairs of the building and gave police five grey plastic bags and one clear bag which weighed in to be four grams of meth.
Vandyke was arrested with bail set at $50,000 and had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 27.
