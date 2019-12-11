Sayre delivery of controlled substance
Joshua Chapman, 27, of Sayre is facing drug delivery related charges following an incident at a gas station on Spring Street in Sayre on Nov. 1.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers with the Bradford County Drug Task Force along with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General worked together with a confidential informant who was purchasing crystal meth from Chapman. The CI was provided $250 in pre-recorded currency and the exchange was made. The purchased meth weighed approximately 1.9 grams and field-tested positive for the presence of a controlled substance.
Chapman is facing charges of felony criminal use of communication facility in the third degree and felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Chapman is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 10 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Sayre simple assault
Isaiah Stewart, 19, of Sayre is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another following an incident on Plummer Street in Sayre.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police were dispatched for a domestic incident. The victim was found with her newborn on the corner of South Keystone Avenue. Stewart is accused of taking the victim’s phone when she called for help and broke the phone. The victim related that Stewart punched the victim and choked her on the floor. The victim got away for a moment before Stewart stepped on her throat and told her he wanted to kill her, according to the affidavit.
Stewart has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 7 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Laporte sex abuse child photo/video
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a sex abuse child photo/video incident that occurred on South Street in Laporte between Nov. 22 and Dec. 6. According to the release report, a known juvenile took a photograph of a juvenile victim in a public restroom and the photo was disseminated to others. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
DUI
Sayre Borough Police Department has charged Steven Eugene Rogers Jr., 38 of Waverly with driving under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, operating a vehicle without valid inspection and driving an unregistered vehicle following an incident on Nov. 4.
According to police documents, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a car and a motorcycle around 4:54 p.m. on Pitney Street and were told that the motorcycle was traveling west when a Subaru Outback, later identified to have been being driven by Rogers Jr., was traveling east and attempted to turn across the west lane and the vehicles hit head on.
Court reports state that officers found the Subaru’s registration and inspection were expired and observed Rogers Jr. to have bloodshot and glassy eyes and stuttered speech and smelled alcohol on his breath.
When asked how much he had to drink that day, Rogers Jr. told officers that he had drank “a Molson beverage” around noon, according to police records.
Rogers Jr. agreed to take a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and “performed poorly” on all tests according to police before he declined to take a preliminary breath test and refused to submit to a blood test and to sign paperwork stating that he refused to take the blood test.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Rogers Jr. on Dec. 27 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
