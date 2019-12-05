Operating without inspection
A Columbia Cross Roads woman faces a charge of operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection following a Dec. 2 crash on Route 6 in North Towanda Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Erikka P. Walker, 22, was traveling west when the front driver side tire of her 2006 Dodge Ram blew, causing the vehicle to travel across both lanes of the road and hit a guide rail. Walker was not injured. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.
Theft investigation
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of $1,300 from a Towanda victim’s bank account on Nov. 26.
Crash
Pennsylvania State Police responded to a Dec. 1 crash on Route 220 in Albany Township.
According to police, Jonathan C. Durland, 31, of Dushore, slid off the roadway while trying to go around a left hand curve, causing the International 9900 Eagle tractor he was driving to hit an embankment. Durland sustained minor injuries.
The New Albany Fire Company, Dushore Fire Company and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
Reckless driving
A Millerton man faces a charge of reckless driving following a three car crash on Nov. 26 in Springfield Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ronald L. Balmer, 75, was driving fast along Springfield Road when his 2007 Cadillac CTS struck the rear of a 2011 Ford F-150 XLT, causing it to spin out in a field. After going past two vehicles in the oncoming lane, Balmer hit the rear of a 2019 Subaru XV CrossTrek. None of the drivers were injured. Balmer were transported to the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital for evaluation, and then taken to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for a mental health evaluation after showing combative behavior in the emergency room.
Toilet flooded at jail
Robert Hulslander, 19, of Mount Vernon, Georgia faces a charge of criminal mischief after Pennsylvania State Police said he damaged $25 worth of books and clogged his toilet, causing his cell block at the Bradford County Correctional Facility to flood on Nov. 30.
Slippery conditions
An unidentified 16-year-old boy from Towanda was driving on Hillside Drive in Wysox Township when his 2005 Ford GT began to spin on snow and freezing rain on Dec. 1. The vehicle then traveled off of the road and hit a tree, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The front of the vehicle was damage and had to be towed by Williams Towing, but the boy was not injured.
Guthrie EMS and Wysox fire assisted at the scene.
Icy road crash
An unidentified woman faces a citation of driving on roadways laned for traffic following a Dec. 1 crash on Springfield Road in Columbia Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, she was driving her 2003 Nissan Frontier around 9 a.m. when her vehicle slid on the ice and went down an embankment, sustaining damage to the front driver’s side bumper, fender, and headlight. Junior’s Towing pulled the vehicle back on the road, where it was able to be driven.
Crash
A Haverton, Pennsylvania man faces a charge of driving on right side of roadway following a Nov. 27 crash on Beech Flats Road in Canton Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Albert J. Gustis, 54, was attempting a right turn when his 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer left the roadway, damaged a livestock fence, and came to a final rest in a farm pasture. Gustis left the scene of the crash and failed to report the incident.
Canton Body Shop towed the vehicle. Canton Volunteer Fire Department and Western Alliance EMS assisted at the scene.
Harassment
Michael Morgan, 55, of Pittsburgh, faces charges of harassment after Pennsylvania State Police said he punched a 24-year-old man while in line at Sheetz in Wysox.
Criminal mischief investigation
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating damaged power lines in the area of Pine Swamp Road and Williams Hollow Road in Canton Township. Police said around $10,000 worth of power and cable lines were damaged by shotgun fire on Oct. 29.
Scam alert
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a reported scam in which houses for sale around the area are being advertised as being for rent. Police urge those seeking a home for rent to do their research before sending money to someone they don’t know.
Credit card theft
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for anyone with information about a stolen credit card. Police said a white, non-Hispanic man in his 20s picked up a lost credit card at the Dandy Mini Mart in Troy on Nov. 11 and then used it at Woody’s Country Store in Gillett. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (570) 265-2186.
Crash into mailboxes
An unidentified woman lost control of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado on Nov. 24 while traveling north on Route 187 in Asylum Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle veered off the right shoulder and hit three mailboxes. She was not injured, and her truck sustained minor damage to its right corner.
Stolen chainsaw
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the Nov. 12 theft of a Poulan Pro gas chainsaw with 16-inch bar that was stolen from outside of a Burlington Road home in Herrick Township. The value of the chainsaw was $400.
Harassment
Christy Yarbrough, 38, of New Albany, faces a summary charge of harassment/physical contact after striking a victim in the back and shoulder on Nov. 27, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Break-in investigation
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a Nov. 17 break-in along Kent Run Road in Monroe Township. Police said a door had been forced open, but nothing inside the residence was disturbed or missing.
Crash
A Columbia Cross Roads man faces a charge of driving on roadways laned for traffic following a Nov. 22 crash on Centerville Road in Ridgebury Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Daniel P. Guinane, 32, was traveling east when his 2004 Toyota Corolla went off the north side of the roadway, then crossed back across both lanes before going off of the south side of the road and down an embankment, coming to rest on its driver’s side. Guinane refused EMS attention. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
Smashed mailbox
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a smashed mailbox in Stevens Township. Police said the incident took place along Meadow Lane during the overnight between Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.
