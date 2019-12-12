DUI
Sayre Borough Police Department has charged Derek Malawski, 24, of Athens with driving under the influence of controlled substances and operating a vehicle without valid inspection following an incident on Oct. 14.
According to police records, an officer was patrolling North Keystone Avenue around 3:14 p.m. when they witnessed a white Malibu being driven with an expired inspection sticker by Malawski.
After the officer stopped the vehicle they noted that Malawski had bloodshot eyes and a “slow and lethargic behavior,” according to court records, and after running Malawski’s information learned that he had an active suspension on his driver’s license.
Police records state that when asked by an officer Malawski stated that his driver’s license suspension was “because of some traffic tickets he hadn’t taken care of yet.” While speaking to him the officer again noted that he had bloodshot and glassy eyes, puffiness under the eyes, and slow and lethargic movements.
When asked when he had last smoked or otherwise ingested marijuana, Malawski told police that he had “last smoked marijuana out of a bong.” He was then given standardized field tests and performed poorly on all of them before officers conducted a search and found a “small amount of marijuana shake” in his pants pocket, according to police documents.
Malawski submitted to a blood test which showed positive results for 11-Hydroxy Delta-9 THC, Delta-9 Carboxy THC and Delta-9 THC.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Malawski on Dec. 27 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Wysox receiving stolen property
Logan Ackley, 24, of Wysox is facing a charge of felony receiving stolen property in the third degree following an incident on Leisure Drive in Wysox on Dec. 4.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Penelec in Wysox for the report of stolen copper wiring. The suspect had cut copper wiring and damaged the rest. Troopers went to Towanda Iron and Metal where it was discovered that Ackley had sold them the copper for $285.60. The stolen copper totalled 186 pounds.
Ackley is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 17 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Monroeton drug manufacturing
James Wilkinson, 34, of Monroeton is facing manufacture, delivery or possession with intent related charges following an incident on Dec. 7 on Mountain Road in Monroeton.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the residence after a report of possible child abuse. Upon being let into the residence, it was discovered that Wilkinson had a room for growing marijuana. In the room were 17 different marijuana plants being grown under lights of different heights. There was an irrigation line for the plants and a wooden rack with one wilted marijuana plant. Approximately 41 marijuana seeds were in various containers. Two bottles of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe was located by a wood stove.
Wilkinson is facing charges of felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor endangering welfare of children — parent/guardian/other commits offense.
Wilkinson is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 18 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Drug paraphernalia
Stevilyn Michel, 18, of Towanda and Allyson Parsons, 18, of Meshoppen are facing drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident that occurred at the intersection of Liberty Corners Road and Tip Top Road in Towanda on Oct. 10.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police observed a parked car under the bridge with Michel in the driver’s seat. A 16-year-old juvenile was found in the front passenger seat along with Parsons in the vehicle. Drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. Michel and Parsons admitted to illicit drug use with the juvenile individual in the vehicle. The vehicle also had a large bag containing smaller bags of a green, leafy substance that Michel stated was not real marijuana. Michel stated that she intended to sell it under the guise of being authentic marijuana.
Michel is facing charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation, three counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor corruption of minors.
Parsons is facing charges of three counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor corruption of minors.
Michel and Parsons have preliminary hearings on Jan. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Sayre strangulation
Steven Haggerty, 36, of Sayre is facing strangulation related charges following an incident on Hoover Street in Sayre on Dec. 1.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police were dispatched for a domestic dispute and theft of medication on Hoover Street. The victim stated that Haggerty had stolen her medication for seizures after arguments over the course of a few days. The victim related that Haggerty had also choked her and thrown her against a wall. Haggerty was found in possession of the medication and was placed under arrest. The victim made a written statement which further said that she had yelled at Haggerty to give her the medication back and he placed a handgun to her face and stated he would kill her if she didn’t stop.
Haggerty is facing charges of felony strangulation — applying pressure to throat or neck in the second degree, misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person in the second degree, misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Haggerty has a formal arraignment on Dec. 23 with Judge Maureen Beirne.
