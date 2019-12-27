Firearm found
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a case of a found firearm at the intersection of Madigan Road and Suicide Hill in Burlington Township on Dec. 23. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Towanda.
Runaway
State Police in Towanda are in search of a Anthony Michael Jenner, 15, of Monroeton, after he ran away from his residence on Dec. 14. He is described as being 6’2”, 140 lbs with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to be in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda or Bradford County CYS.
Theft
State Police in Towanda are investigating a report of theft of fuel and a car battery on Cotton Hollow Road in Sayre on Dec. 19. The perpetrators are believed to be driving a pickup truck or SUV and are believed to have at least two dogs. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Towanda.
Strangulation
Athens Township Police Department has charged Trevor-John Matthew Prough, 27, of Athens with strangulation, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault and harassment following an incident that occurred on Nov. 19.
According to a police criminal complaint, police responded to the Rosalyn Court apartments around 10:13 a.m. after they received reports of a female yelling for help.
Police records state that when officers arrived at the building they heard “a lot of yelling coming from the apartment” and were told that Prough had threatened to kill a victim.
Court documents show that officers were told that Prough “grabbed” a cell phone from the victim while she was holding a two-year-old child then “grabbed (the victim) by the throat squeezing with his hands and threw (her) down on the couch.
Police state that Prough left the apartment briefly but then returned and grabbed the victim from behind around the neck with his arm “choking her and strangling her so she couldn’t breath.” He also punched her numerous times, grabbed her by the hair, pulling her hair out when she tried to get away and left the apartment again after a witness intervened.
A witness reported that before Prough left the apartment the second time he yelled that he was going to kill the victim, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers stated that they observed hair on the floor that was pulled from the victim’s head and an area on the top of her head that was missing hair, according to police records. Another witness stated that the victim’s face was red from being choked.
Prough was arrested with a bail set at $50,000 and a hearing was scheduled for Dec. 17 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
