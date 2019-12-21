Wilmont drug paraphernalia
Stanley Jones, 42, of Tunkhannock is facing drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident on Tubach Pond Road in Wilmont on Sept. 29.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for crossing the yellow line twice and possibly being involved in a separate incident. Jones was found hiding in the back seat of the vehicle under trash and was found in possession of a needle in his back pocket. Jones was wanted by the Pennsylvania State Parole, according to the affidavit.
Jones is facing charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment.
Jones has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 14 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Albany DUI
Gary Barbur, 58, of Waverly is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Overton Road in Albany on Nov. 30.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched for a motor vehicle crash and found Barbur by the vehicle. Barbur was identified as the vehicle’s owner and was found to have a strong odor of alcohol, according to the affidavit. Barbur was asked to perform a standard field sobriety test and was taken for a blood draw which revealed a .20 percent blood alcohol content.
Barbur is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely – first offense, misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol – first offense, summary violation obedience to traffic control devices – hazardous condition and summary violation disregard traffic lane.
Barbur has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 24 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.