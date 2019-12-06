Wyalusing theft
Lahsane Fedal, 39, of Peabody is facing felony related theft charges following an incident at the Wyalusing Sale Barn in Wyalusing on Sept. 12, 2017.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police investigated an incident involving a faulty check. Fedal is accused of paying a victim $13,678.82 for livestock with a check that was returned to the victim by the bank for insufficient funds. The victim told Fedal about the returned check, but Fedal told a trooper that he was overcharged due to the weight of the cattle. Fedal told the trooper that he made a claim with the USDA, but when the trooper contacted the investigator that Fedal stated was assigned to the case, the investigator said they were not aware of a current investigation.
Fedal is facing charges of felony theft by deception — false impression in the third degree, felony receiving stolen property in the third degree and misdemeanor bad checks.
Fedal has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 7 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Wysox drug paraphernalia
Antonio McGruther, 18, of Dushore and Dustin Birdwell, 20, of Mildred are facing charges following an incident on Route 187 in Wysox on Oct. 7.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to locate a 13-year-old who was reported to be kidnapped by unknown male individuals driving a black Chevy Trailblazer. The vehicle was stopped on Route 187 and the 13-year-old was identified. A trooper discovered a multi-colored smoking device in the front passenger seat where McGruther resided. Birdwell, the driver, was found to be exhibiting signs of intoxication and related that he had smoked marijuana two hours before driving and had some in his pocket, according to police. Birdwell performed a standard field sobriety test and was taken for a blood draw which revealed the presence of THC.
Birdwell is facing charges of misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule one — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense and summary violation careless driving.
McGruther is facing a charge of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Birdwell has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 10 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
McGruther has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 21 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Sayre criminal trespass
Ronald Balmer, 75, of Millerton is facing criminal trespass related charges following an incident at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital on Dec. 4.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Sayre Borough police were dispatched to the hospital for a male refusing to leave after being discharged from the hospital. Balmer was found and was asked why he was not leaving by an officer. Balmer is accused of not answering the question and refusing to sign a form to get a ride to his home. Balmer stated that he was not leaving the hospital willingly so he was placed under arrest.
Balmer is facing charges of misdemeanor defendant trespass actual communication to in the third degree and summary violation disorderly conduct — unreasonable noise.
Balmer is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 17 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Burlington DUI
Jonathan Miller, 25, of Sayre is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Strope Road in Burlington on Nov. 11.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a residence for a suspicious vehicle in a driveway. The vehicle had a Maryland registration and two males were found standing alongside the vehicle. Miller related that he drove the vehicle over from another residence because they wanted him to drop off their son so he could get clothing and a cell phone he left there. Miller displayed signs of being under the influence, had an odor of marijuana, and the vehicle had an odor of marijuana with the child seated inside, according to the police. Miller was asked about illicit drugs and at first denied it, but later admitted to smoking earlier in the day before picking up the child. Miller performed a standard field sobriety test and a search of the vehicle resulted in the finding of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Miller is facing charges of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person in the second degree, misdemeanor endangering welfare of children — parent/guardian/other commits offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely — first offense, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use.
Miller has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 10 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Wysox DUI reported
Joshua Oliver, 31, of Wyalusing is facing DUI related charges following an incident at a gas station in Wysox on Nov. 26.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a domestic dispute that occurred at the gas station before the individuals left on Route 6 in Wysox. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and Oliver was found as the driver. Oliver stated the dispute was between his girlfriend and himself. Oliver further related that she was drunk and that he had been drinking. Oliver was asked to perform a standard field sobriety test and was taken for a blood draw which revealed a .13 percent blood alcohol content and the presence of THC.
Oliver is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule one — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense and misdemeanor DUI: combination alcohol/drugs — first offense.
Oliver has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 10 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Wysox DUI
Theodore Greene, 58, of Rome is facing DUI related charges following an incident at the K-Mart parking lot in Wysox on Nov. 2.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched for an erratic driver and a male staggering around the parking lot that kept unzipping his pants. Greene was found in the driver’s seat of the suspected vehicle and was found with his pants unbuttoned and unzipped. The keys were in the ignition and his vehicle was parked in two parking spots with the front end in the traffic way. Greene gave off signs of being under the influence and a standard field sobriety test was performed. Greene admitted to drinking and was taken for a blood draw which revealed a .213 percent blood alcohol content.
Greene is facing charges of misdemeanor general impairment of driving safely — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol — first offense, summary violation driving unregistered vehicle, summary violation display plate card in improper vehicle and summary violation operating vehicle without required financial responsibility.
Greene has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 3 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Wyalusing criminal trespass
Aaron Bennett, 35, of Wysox is facing criminal trespass related charges following an incident on Cayutis Avenue in Wyalusing on Sept. 6.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched for a reported domestic. The victim in the apartment related that Bennett had left the residence prior to the troopers arrival. Bennett was supposed to obtain a bag which she left on the porch for him, but he is accused of kicking the door in an attempt to get inside. Small kick marks were observed on the door and a letter from housing management was shown to a trooper that stated that Bennett was barred from the property as of July 5.
Bennett is facing charges of misdemeanor defendant trespass actual communication to in the third degree and summary violation criminal mischief — damage property.
Bennett has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 7 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Asylum DUI
Rheann Hilfiger, 23, of Rome is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Madden Lane in Asylum on Oct. 27.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the Towanda Memorial Hospital for a driver who had a vehicle roll-over on Madden Lane. Hilfiger is accused of stating that she swerved to miss a deer and was coming home after drinking at a Halloween party. A blood draw was taken which revealed the presence of butalbital and THC along with a .0182 percent blood alcohol content.
Hilfiger is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule one — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — combination alcohol/drugs — first offense, summary violation disregard traffic lane, summary violation driving at safe speed and summary violation careless driving.
