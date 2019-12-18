Sayre theft
Robert Coyne, 32, of Nichols is facing felony theft related charges following theft related incidents at Walmart in Sayre in 2016.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Township police were dispatched to Walmart for the theft of three air conditioners on April 30, 2016. Coyne was found sitting on the driver’s seat of the vehicle with his feet hanging out the open door. The three air conditioners were seen inside the vehicle. Coyne is accused of running from the police and jumping the fence by Walmart. Coyne was then lost as he went out onto Route 220. Coyne is also accused of stealing seven items from the store on April 26, 2016 including two coffee makers, two dehumidifiers, two 18 volt drills and a Nuwave totalling $1,065.
Coyne is facing charges of two counts of felony retail theft — take merchandise in the third degree and two counts of misdemeanor defendant trespass, actual communication to in the third degree.
Coyne is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 31 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
West Burlington theft
An investigation is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police into a theft related incident that occurred on Roosevelt Highway in West Burlington on Dec. 11. According to the release report, an unknown perpetrator is accused of entering a victim’s room at the Bradford County Manor and taking $20 from his wallet. The investigation revealed no leads at this time.
Sayre simple assault
Korey Rowe, 30, of Sayre is facing simple assault related charges following an incident on Rosalyn Court in Sayre on Sept. 24.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Township police were dispatched to a simple assault related incident and found the door ajar and molding on the floor. The victim stated she woke Rowe up for work and he struck her multiple times. When Rowe left, the victim locked the door to the apartment. Rowe is accused of kicking in the door and striking the victim more.
Rowe is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Rowe is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 7 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Albany theft
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft related incident that occurred on Overton Road in Albany Township on Nov. 10. According to the release report, the victims related that an Xbox One console and an Eastwood plasma cutter were removed from the residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2168.
Smithfield criminal trespass
An investigation is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police into a criminal trespass related incident that occurred near Saco Road in Smithfield between Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. According to the release report, four unknown actors were photographed via trail cam on properties owned by four victims near Saco Road in Smithfield. The unknown actors left two all–terrain vehicles on the property. Their intentions are unknown at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
West Burlington theft
The Pennsylvania State Police received a report of $3,000 being stolen from a victim in West Burlington. The victim paid the suspect for repairs to be made on the victim’s home, but the suspect never completed the repairs.
Windham burglary
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary related incident that occurred at a Battle Creek Road residence in Windham between July 1 and Nov. 13. According to the release report, the vacant residence was entered by an unknown individual who removed two firearms and a safe. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Windham theft
An investigation was conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police into a theft that occurred on Boardman Road in Windham between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1. According to the release report, an unknown suspect(s) made entry into the victim’s residence and stole an orange Stihl chainsaw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.