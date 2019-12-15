Sayre DUI
Joseph Eastwood, 48, of Sayre is facing DUI related charges following an incident on North Keystone Avenue in South Waverly on Oct. 27.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Sayre Borough police had to avoid being struck by Eastwood as he had not yielded. Eastwood was found to have a suspended registration. Eastwood admitted to drinking prior to driving after displaying signs of being under the influence, according to the affidavit.
Eastwood is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment of driving safely – first offense, summary violation careless driving, summary violation vehicle registration suspended and summary violation operating vehicle without required financial responsibility.
Eastwood has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 10 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.