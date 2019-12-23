Theft
Pennsylvania State Police are in search of a woman after she allegedly stole a pumpkin roll from a restaurant on Gulf Road in Orwell Township on Dec. 5. According to the public information release report, the victim of the theft contacted state police about a female taking a pumpkin roll from her restaurant. Prior to making a payment for the pumpkin roll the woman requested a knife to cut it with. While the victim was retrieving the knife the woman put her debit card back in her purse and left the restaurant without paying for the roll. Several attempts were made to contact the woman but she did not respond or return to pay for it.
Drug Possession
A 25-year-old Laceyville woman was arrested for possession of marijuana on Dec. 13 at the intersection of Liberty Corners and Tiptop Road in Towanda Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Haylee Bastion was discovered to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police located a suspicious vehicle at the aforementioned location. Bastion was the front seat passenger.
Harassment
A 34-year-old Columbia Cross Roads man was arrested on charges of harassment after a minor alleged that he struck and pushed him on Dec. 19 in Springfield Township. The incident took place on Hoblet Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Harassment
A 38-year-old Glenn Lyon woman was arrested after pushing and pulling the hair of a 58-year-old Dickson City woman on Dec. 14 at a Main Street home in New Albany Borough, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
