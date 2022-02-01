DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges related to a July 18, 2021 incident in Monroe Township.
On Route 220, Pennsylvania State Police said that 34-year-old Ryan Eugene Bush was driving on the fog line and had a dark window tint and loud exhaust. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which pulled into a driveway. After approaching the vehicle, they smelled alcohol on Bush’s breath. Bush admitted to drinking alcohol and was taken into custody following field sobriety testing, according to court documents.
Bush faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI: BAC .16% and greater, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary improper sunscreening and summary unauthorized modification of equipment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 4.
Possession
A Monroeton woman faces possession charges for an incident from Oct. 12, 2021.
Pennsylvania State Police said that 59-year-old Debra Ann Johnson was driving on Route 6 in North Towanda with a warrant, which led to a traffic stop on Hornbook Road in Sheshequin Township.
Johnson was allegedly nervous and told contradicting stories, and had multiple phones and bulk cash in her possession, according to court documents. Police said that a K-9 unit was deployed and the canine alerted them to possible drugs being in the vehicle, which was seized and impounded.
Through a search warrant, police found “swisher sweets” package with glass bowl and suspected marijuana, a container with suspected marijuana, a clear plastic bag with suspected marijuana inside, a burnt marijuana cigarette, a container with a scale, baggies and suspected methamphetamine inside, court documents show.
Johnson faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2.
Possession
An Ulster man faces felony possession charges for an incident from Feb. 9, 2021.
Athens Township police said that 42-year-old John Robert Palfreyman, Jr. wanted to get his impounded car from the Athens Township Building that was there due to an incident the day before.
An officer obtained information that illegal drugs were in the car and Palfreyman agreed to a search where police found 7.4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and 2.4 ounces of marijuana and a digital scale, according to court documents.
Palfreyman faces charges of felony intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $40,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1.
Retail theft
A Towanda woman faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft: taking merchandise for a Dec. 14, 2021 incident in Athens Township.
Walmart employees said that 49-year-old Linda J. Vanderpool selected items from the crafts aisle and put them in a book bag, according to court documents. She tried to leave the store without paying for the items. When she was stopped by store employees who contacted police. She was later processed and released, according to Athens Township police.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1.
Accident involving damage
A Sayre man faces charges related to a motor vehicle accident that occurred in Athens Township, in which he fled the scene.
At the intersection of Elmira Street and Lockhart Street, 51-year-old Jamie Wayne Ellis tried to stop, but his foot came off the brake and his vehicle hit the one in front of him, said Athens Township police.
Ellis drove away and the car he hit followed him until he pulled into the Arby’s parking lot, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, according to court documents.
No one was injured in the accident and no visible damage was seen on either vehicle, police said.
On Jan. 12, Ellis arrived at police headquarters and admitted to the incident and that he drove away because his vehicle is uninsured. He also admitted that he had been drinking and was in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Police discovered that his vehicle had an expired registration, court documents show.
Ellis faces charges of misdemeanor accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property, summary failure to stop and give information and render aid, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary follow too closely and summary driving an unregistered vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges following a Nov. 14, 2021 incident.
The Athens Borough Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South Main Street where they saw 24-year-old Drue Jeremiah Little walk over to and get inside a vehicle that was on a property that it didn’t belong at. He was told by police to exit the vehicle. Officers saw an open alcoholic beverage in the center console cup holder, and said he smelled like alcohol, according to court documents.
When asked where he came from, Little told police that he was at a bar in Sayre and had three drinks before driving, which led to field sobriety tests being performed. He was taken into custody for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol, according to court documents.
Little faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, summary careless driving and summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.
Domestic incident
A Sayre woman was arrested Jan. 15 on the charge of criminal mischief in the fourth degree.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office in New York, 23-year-old Ashlie M. Beers was charged in relation to a domestic incident.
She was issued an appearance ticket for Feb. 24 in the Town of Owego Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.