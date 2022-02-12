False identification, identity theft, retail theft, resisting arrest, possession
A Johnson City man faces multiple misdemeanor charges for an alleged incident on Dec. 19, 2021.
A man stole an iPhone 12 and bluetooth speaker from the Athens Township Walmart and he left on foot and hid behind Fulmer’s Garage, according to Athens Township police.
The man, 37-year-old Joseph C. Schultze had a false identification at the time of the arrest and police initially identified him under a name that was not his, according to court documents.
Officers found him hunched down near a ramp to the basement. He resisted arrest as they tried to place him into restraints, but they were able to make the arrest, court documents show.
Multiple hypodermic needles were found on him and they found the iPhone 12 and bluetooth speaker in the area. The stolen items were valued at a total of $775, according to court documents.
On Dec. 23, 2021, Schultze was transported to Pennsylvania State Police Towanda barracks to confirm his identity, police said.
Schultze faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft: take merchandise, misdemeanor resisting arrest/other law enforcement, misdemeanor false identification to law enforcement officer, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor identity theft.
He was reminded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.
Retail theft and possession
A Rome woman faces charges related to retail theft and possession that allegedly occurred on Feb. 6.
Athens Township Walmart employees said that 31-year-old Jessica Mary Johnson failed to pay for $182.53 worth of items. More stolen items where discovered on her, which brought the total up to $257.08, according to court documents.
She was searched by Athens Township police who stated that she also had suspected marijuana, multiple pills, hypodermic needles and a metal smoking pipe.
Johnson faces charges for misdemeanor retail theft: take merchandise, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.
Failure to verify address
A Sayre man faces charges of felony failure to verify address/be photographed.
On Dec. 14, 2021, Athens Township police said that 51-year-old Joseph Francis Miller failed to appear at his verification window of Nov. 29 to Dec. 8, 2021. The last date he appeared at the Pennsylvania State Police was Sept. 28, 2021. Criminal records online state that his home address is in Athens.
Police said that they tried to reach him on Jan. 4, but he did not answer and his voicemail was not taking messages.
On Jan. 11, Athens police discovered that Miller still failed to meet his requirements.
His unsecured bail was set at $25,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1.
Possession
A Waverly woman and Harpursville man both face possession charges following a Feb. 7 incident in Athens Township.
Candlewood Suites employees said that 45-year-old Marcie Ann Miller refused to pay a bill for a room she stayed in, according to Athens Township police.
Officers went to her hotel room and she let them in. There they saw 40-year-old Brett A. Rullo sitting at a desk with items used for ingesting marijuana. There was suspected marijuana in a glass jar and containers that had dabs or tar-like substances with THC. Also in the room was a digital scale with a powdery substance on it, several hypodermic needles in plain view, a plastic bag with powder residue, a rolled up dollar bill with powder residue and an opened wallet with $689 in it, according to court documents.
Rullo stated that the needles were his and claimed to have a card saying he can possess and ingest them. He also admitted to using heroin recently, while Miller stated that she used the dollar bill to snort crushed Percocet pills, court documents show.
Both face charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were both reminded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Feb. 15.
