DUI
A Laceyville woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Tuscarora Township on Nov. 5, 2022.
Jennifer Lynn Malandri, 48, was swerving as she drove and used a turn signal at a time when it wasn’t necessary on Route 6 around 10:22 p.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police discovered that her vehicle had cancelled insurance, which led to a traffic stop.
Police stated that Malandri displayed signs of impairment. Troopers were given consent to search her purse. Inside it, they found “a white, crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine” inside a pill crusher, court documents show. Police also obtained a straw that she stated was used to snort methamphetamine. Field sobriety tests were performed and she was placed under arrest after police determined that she was incapable of driving safely
Malandri faces charges that include three counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary careless driving and summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3 at 9:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
DUI
A Mehoopany, Pa. man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Monroe Borough on Nov. 6, 2022.
Colston Wayne Gowin, 26, was driving with an expired registration on Route 220 around 1:36 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted near Thrasher Lane. Gowin displayed signs of impairment and the vehicle smelled of alcohol. He admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for DUI.
Gowin faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .10%—.16%, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary careless driving and summary class 1-PA vehicle registration expired over 60 days. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Possession
A Columbia Cross Roads woman faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on Jan. 18.
Brooklyn Starr Best, 24, was the passenger of a vehicle that was pulled over on Main Street near Elizabeth Street around 5:10 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. The driver was “operating a vehicle while being suspended” and consented to a vehicle search. Police found three loaded hypodermic needles with suspected methamphetamine in a backpack. Best claimed ownership of the items.
Best faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29 at 9:15 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Towanda man faces charges for DUI and several traffic offenses that allegedly occurred in Monroe Township on Dec. 30, 2022.
Darrin Lee Steele, 49, was speeding in excess of 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 414 around 9:45 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. He was driving erratically by crossing the double yellow line and fog line multiple times. His registration was revoked/suspended due to insurance cancellation and was expired. A traffic stop was conducted near Brockton Road and police discovered that his driver’s license was DUI-suspended. Steele displayed signs of impairment, which led to field sobriety tests being performed. Police determined that he was under the influence and arrested him.
Steele faces charges that include misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary exceed maximum speed limit established by 15 mph, summary careless driving, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary PA vehicle registration expired over 60 days, summary failure to keep right, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary driver’s license suspended/revoked for DUI 2nd offense. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Commented
