Pennsylvania State Police have charged Blake Thomas Dewey, 21, of Troy with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, intentionally possessing a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia and three related violations following an incident in August of 2020.
According to police documents, Dewey was pulled over by police for speeding while driving on Route 14 in Troy Borough around 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2020.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that while officers were interacting with Dewey during the traffic stop, they observed that he had glossy, bloodshot eyes and slowed, slurred speech.
When asked if he had consumed any controlled substances, Dewey told police he smoked marijuana about an hour before, according to court records.
Police documents showed that Dewey showed signs of impairment during standardized field sobriety testing. Dewey submitted to a blood draw, which showed both methamphetamine and THC in his blood.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dewey on Feb. 26 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Trapper Terrance Stone, 18, of Gillett with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and four related violations following an incident in October of 2020.
According to court documents, police initiated a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. when officers saw a truck, later discovered to have been being driven by Stone, speeding and driving outside of the correct lane on Monkey Run Road in Ridgebury Township.
Police records show that after pulling Stone over, police discovered that he he had a suspended learner’s permit, appeared “nervous” and had glassy, bloodshot eyes.
Stone told police that he had used methamphetamine and showed signs of impairment during standardized field testing, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police records show that Stone submitted to a blood test, which showed amphetamine and methamphetamine in his blood.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Stone on Feb. 26, before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
