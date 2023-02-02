Resist arrest
A Towanda woman faces charges for allegedly going through other people’s mailboxes and resisting arrest in Towanda Borough on Jan. 31.
Lashawna Benjamin-Brown, 20, went through a local resident’s mailbox on Pine Street. The resident entered into an argument with Benjamin-Brown inside the Dandy Mini Mart on Main Street, according to court documents. Towanda Borough police responded to the scene around 12:54 p.m. Police stated that officers spoke with Benjamin-Brown the day before on suspicion of her going through mailboxes on North Main Street. The resident showed police camera footage from her home of Benjamin-Brown going through the mailbox. Benjamin-Brown admitted to the offense.
Benjamin-Brown walked away from police and they ordered her to comply, but she refused, court documents show. She was asked to place her arms behind her back, but she tensed her arms and resisted attempts at being handcuffed. She was escorted to the ground, but continued to resist arrest until additional officers assisted and successfully placed her into custody.
She was arraigned on Jan. 31 and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $20,000. Benjamin-Brown faces charges of misdemeanor resist arrest/other law enforcement, misdemeanor criminal attempt: theft by unlawful taking of movable property, misdemeanor disorderly conduct engage in fighting and summary public drunkenness/similar misconduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Flight to avoid apprehension
A Towanda man faces charges for avoiding apprehension during an alleged incident on Dec. 18, 2022.
Daniel Stroud, 42, had an active failure to appear warrant for aggravated assault, according to court documents. He was at a residence on Beebe Hill Road in Monroe Township when Pennsylvania State Police arrived around 11:56 a.m. Stroud fled the scene and ran into the nearby woods.
Police pursued him on foot and when they lost sight of him, they followed his footprints in the snow, court documents show. They returned to their patrol vehicle and found Stroud walking in the roadway. He fled from police again and police pursued him on foot. They commanded him to stop running, but he refused. Police eventually apprehended and arrested him.
He was arraigned on Jan. 25 and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $20,000. Stroud faces charges of felony flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and misdemeanor resist arrest/other law enforcement. A preliminary hearing was scheduled on Feb. 1 at 8:45 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Clintwood, Va. man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident on Jan. 28, 2023 in North Towanda Township.
Jordon Scott Mullins, 32, allegedly fell asleep at the gas pump at Dandy Mini Mart around 9:17 a.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police saw Mullins unconscious in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck with the engine running. Troopers smelled alcohol in the vehicle. When he woke up, Troopers saw Mullins had signs of impairment. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for DUI. “During search incident to arrest, Mullins was in possession of an orange plastic snorting straw with suspected narcotic residue,” court documents show.
He was arraigned on Jan. 28 and unsecured bail was set at $10,000. Mullins faces charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Canton man faces felony DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on Jan. 30.
Nicholas Lane Jennings, 29, was driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 220 in a careless manner around 1:09 p.m., according to court documents. His vehicle inspection was expired at the time as well. Pennsylvania State Police initiated a traffic stop by the off ramp near Patterson Boulevard.
Jennings displayed signs of impairment at the time of the traffic stop, police said. Troopers discovered that he had two prior DUI controlled substance charges before the traffic stop. He admitted to vaping marijuana prior to driving that day. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
He was arraigned on Jan. 30 and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000. Jennings faces charges of felony driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary careless driving, summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection and summary failure to carry a license. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Wysox woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Wysox Township on Jan. 1.
Katrina Mary Pierce, 30, was driving without an inspection sticker on Route 187, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was initiated on Route 6 and police saw a THC pen in the vehicle’s center console. Pierce stated that she used marijuana around 7 a.m. prior to driving. Field sobriety tests were conducted and Pierce’s performance was deemed “unsatisfactory,” according to court documents. She was later processed at state police’s Towanda headquarters.
Pierce faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary careless driving and summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 9:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
DUI
A Wyalusing woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Standing Stone Township during the early hours of Dec. 31, 2022.
Cherish Ann Johnson, 34, was speeding up to 80 mph in a posted 55 mph zone of Route 6 around 12:07 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. At one point, Johnson’s vehicle crossed the white fog line once and the double yellow lines three times. A traffic stop was conducted on Fisher Road. Police observed that a child was in the back seat of the vehicle.
Johnson admitted to smoking marijuana seven hours prior to driving and police smelled marijuana on her, according to court documents. Field sobriety tests were performed and signs of impairment were detected. Troopers stated that Johnson granted permission for police to search her purse. Inside, police found two rolled marijuana joints. She was arrested and the child was placed under the custody of a family friend.
Johnson faces charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, summary careless driving, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children: parent/guardian/other commits offense, summary exceed max speed limit established by 20 mph and summary disregard of a single traffic lane. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 9:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
DUI
A Troy man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on Nov. 29, 2022.
Darrin James Stroud, 23, arrived at Pennsylvania State Police’s Towanda headquarters displaying signs of impairment around 2:04 p.m., according to police. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Stroud faces three counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 8:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.