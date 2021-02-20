DUI
A 19-year-old from Covington, Pennsylvania was taken into custody for DUI after Pennsylvania State Police said he crashed his 2011 Ford Fusion into a garage at 281 Main St. in Rome Borough on Jan. 29. Police did not immediately release the identity of the driver.
Crash
A Canton man was uninjured following a single vehicle crash on Route 14 in Troy Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 21-year-old Hunter J. Palmer was traveling north shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 when he lost control of his 2003 Dodge Neon and overcorrected. The vehicle hit the guide rail on the west side of the road and continued along it for about 30 feet before crossing the roadway again and coming to a rest on the northbound shoulder.
State police were assisted at the scene by the Troy Township Fire Department. Palmers Garage towed the vehicle.
Crash
A 2008 Mercury Sable ended up down an embankment along Route 6 in Burlington Township on Feb. 16 after the driver lost control while traveling west.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver – who was not identified – was traveling around a right hand curve in the roadway when they encountered some ice and ended up in the eastbound lane. After being unable to bring the vehicle under control, it continued off the east shoulder and down an embankment. The driver was uninjured. Their vehicle was towed from the scene by Junior’s Towing. The Smithfield Fire Company assisted at the scene.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of approximately $280 from a wallet that had been reported stolen.
According to police, the victim reported the theft of the wallet from their Colonial Drive apartment on Feb. 18. Although the wallet was eventually located, the money inside was missing.
Kicked out of bar
Shawn W. Lyman, 44, of Springfield, was charged with the misdemeanors of false alarms to agency of public safety and defiant trespass, along with the summary violation of public drunkenness, after Towanda Borough police had to escort him out of an establishment for being around 10:13 p.m. Jan. 31.
During the incident, Towanda Borough police reported that Lyman provided them with the first name of John at one point. Lyman had been kicked out of another bar earlier in the evening, police said.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17.
Indecent assault
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Brett Eugene Allyn, 47, of Ulster with counts of indecent assault of a juvenile, one count of indecent assault of a child less than 13-years-old and four counts of corruption of a minor.
Charges against Allyn come after accusations that he sexually abused a victim four times beginning when the victim was less than 10-years-old, according to police records.
The affidavit of probable cause states that Allyn touched the victim inappropriately above and without clothing, forced the victim to touch him inappropriately and threatened the victim that he would “hurt (the victim) really bad” if they did not “go along with the actions” or if they told anyone what happened.
Allyn was arrested with bail set at $150,000, which he posted. A formal arraignment was scheduled for Dec. 14 before Judge Evan Williams III.
