Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges for allegedly pushing the victim through a glass door on Feb. 15.
Dean Gregory Veleker, 34, entered a residence in Towanda Township and began pushing the victim inside the home, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Veleker pushed him into a glass door, which shattered and caused multiple cuts to his back. Police saw blood dripping down the victim’s back and glass was stuck in his skin.
Police arrived on scene around 11:47 a.m. and discovered that Veleker had warrants for an unrelated incident, according to court documents. Troopers immediately placed him in handcuffs. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $20,000 bail.
Veleker faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault, summary harassment: subject other to physical contact and summary criminal mischief: damage property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 at 9:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Dushore man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Albany Township on Jan. 21.
Erick P. Bryde, 66, crashed his vehicle on Route 220 and left the scene, according to court documents. Through their investigation, Pennsylvania State Police learned of his vehicle’s license plate number. Troopers visited his address around 8 p.m. and spoke with him at the front door. Police smelled alcohol on his breath and he displayed signs of impairment. Bryde stated that he had two alcoholic beverages before driving. Police saw fresh damage to the right side of Bryde’s vehicle as well. He performed field sobriety tests and was deemed unsatisfactory, which led to his arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Bryce faces charges that include misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, summary driving an unsafe speed and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
An Ashland, Pa. man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Wysox Township on Feb. 2.
Robert Francis Malloy, 65, was driving erratically on Golden Mile Road around 5 p.m., which led to a traffic stop, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He displayed signs of impairment and the vehicle smelled like alcohol. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for driving under the influence.
Malloy faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary careless driving and summary disregard of a single traffic lane. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17 at 9:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Flight to avoid apprehension/Possession
A Towanda man faces charges for an alleged incident in Wysox Township on Feb. 6.
Wayne Wade Welch, 53, was the passenger of a vehicle that was being pulled over near Lake Road for having a broken taillight around 2:40 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. When the vehicle stopped, Welch exited and ran into a wooded area. He was throwing methamphetamine from his jacket pocket while running away. Welch was eventually placed into custody and police discovered that he had an active arrest warrant. Police searched him and found a second plastic bag of methamphetamine in his jacket pocket.
Welch faces charges for misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
DUI
A Monroeton man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township on Jan. 9.
Chad G. Alesky, 46, was driving on South Main Street with a DUI-suspended driver’s license around 9:41 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was initiated near Dunn Road. Alesky displayed signs of impairment and his vehicle smelled like alcohol. Police saw an open 30-pack of beer behind the driver’s seat that was partially draped over with a jacket. Field sobriety tests were performed and Alesky was arrested for driving under the influence.
Alesky faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI/BAC .10%—.16%, summary driving while BAC .02 or greater while license suspended and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Chemung, N.Y. woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on Dec. 12, 2022.
Franchesca Bedford, 46, was driving erratically on Route 6 and into the borough on York Avenue around 5:15 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of the Dandy Mini Mart on Reuter Boulevard. She displayed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests were performed. Bedford was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Bedford was also in possession of 12 white round pills labeled “B/20,” according to court documents.
Bedford faces charges that include two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, summary careless driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary fail to keep right. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
