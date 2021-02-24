Aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors
Riley Gavin Kepner-Card, 27, of Sayre, was charged with felony aggravated indecent assault without consent, misdemeanor for indecent assault – without consideration of others, felony for corruption of minors – defendant age 18 or above and misdemeanor simple assault.
The Sayre Borough Police Department said that at about 8 p.m. on or about Feb. 9, an officer was dispatched to a South Waverly Borough residence about an alleged sexual assault.
The minor victim reported to police that they had friended Kepner-Card on Facebook on Feb. 7 after he had come up as a suggested friend request.
The victim told police that they did not know Kepner-Card other than from that interaction. Police noted that the victim has been diagnosed with several mental health issues and intellectual limitations.
Kepner-Card started messaging back and forth with the victim, who told them her age (17) early on.
At first, Card had messaged back that the victim was too young for him and then continued to message back and forth with the victim and express romantic and sexual interest over the course of several days, according to the affidavit.
The two exchanged social media accounts and phone numbers, and Kepner-Card then requested lewd photos and videos from the minor victim, saying that he could not trust her unless she sent such photos.
After prompting the victim to meet in person, the two planned to meet outside the H. Austin Snyder Elementary School on or about Feb. 9 where the alleged sexual assault occured.
Once the officer had finished interviewing the victim about what had happened, the victim was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital where a physical examination was performed and abrasions and other strangulation marks were found on the minor victim’s neck.
Card was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility, but has since posted a $100,000 bail bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2.
Forgery, drug possession
Aaron D. Reynolds, 31, of Barton, was charged with the misdemeanor for fraud – altered, forged, or counterfeit documents, the misdemeanor for making repairs to/selling/etc offensive weapon, the schedule 2 misdemeanor for tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, and the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Sayre Borough Police Department said that on Feb. 17, an officer was on patrol in the area of the Spring Street Dandy Mini Mart when he observed a Pontiac Firebird in the parking lot which he knew belonged to Reynolds.
The officer observed Reynolds and another individual enter the Dandy and drove by the car to run the plates.
The plate came back valid although the officer knew that Reynolds had an active license suspension in Pennsylvania, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Court documents show that the officer began to follow Reynolds once he and the other individual got back into the car.
The officer pulled the car over heading north on Spring Street. When he asked Reynolds if there was anything illegal in the car, he said no while looking down and wouldn’t make eye contact.
Reynolds provided the officer with a financial responsibility card and while checking out the car, the officer observed that the inspection sticker in the window was counterfeit and was colored blue and drawn on in pen on a piece of paper, according to the criminal complaint.
Reynolds claimed that he had the counterfeit inspection taped to the window so that he wouldn’t get pulled over while trying to fix his car.
The officer then placed Reynolds under arrest and located a prohibited offensive weapon in his waistband, a grey scale containing a piece of paper with suspected drug residue which looked like it was used to contain drugs for the purpose of weighing them, a small metal pick that had white residue at the end.
Court documents show that Reynolds had more paraphernalia on his person once he was at the department and police confiscated both items, namely cylindrical containers.
Reynolds was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on Feb. 17 where he is unable to post a $15,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 2.
Retail theft
Jamie Michael Lang, 37, of Addison, New York, was charged with misdemeanor for retail theft – take merchandise.
The Athens Township Police Department said that on Feb. 15, they received a call about a male who had fled Lowe’s on Elmira Street in Sayre Borough with several rolls of electrical wire that he did not pay for.
Officers were able to locate Lang in a wooded area between Elmira Street and Route 220.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that he admitted to stealing the electrical wire.
An associate from Lowe’s had also followed Lang and told the officers that he saw Lang take 10 rolls of 12/2 wire in the store and when he confronted him about it, he took off running.
The associate advised police that the merchandise came to $826.80.
The affidavit states that due to the amount that was attempted stolen, the first-time offense must be graded as a misdemeanor of the first degree.
It also reads that Lang was charged with misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia during the same incident.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.