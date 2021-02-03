Aggravated assault
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Robert Francis Uitz, 27, of Kingston, Pennsylvania with aggravated assault, simple assault, driving under the influence of alcohol and 11 related violations following an incident on Jan. 24.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched around 7:05 p.m. on Jan. 24 to a one vehicle crash on Route 414 in Canton Township.
Court records show that police found that Uitz had been driving a vehicle when it failed to travel on a right hand turn, left the road, struck several trees and hit a porch.
Officers noted that Uitz had “bloodshot glassy eyes and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from his body when they made contact with him. He showed “several indicators of impairment” when completing standardized field sobriety tests and was “continuously yelling obscenities” during the interaction with police, according to the affidavit.
Police records state that while officers were interviewing Utiz, they found that he had assaulted two victims earlier that night by punching one the victim repeatedly in the face, eyes, nose and mouth “causing serious bodily injury” and kicking another victim in the face.
Uitz also broke two televisions, two couches and punched a hole in the victims’ wall, causing $2,000 in damages, according to court records.
Uitz was arrested and arraigned with bail set at $100,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 3 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Drug possession
Amber Ellen Mosier, 26, of Nichols, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 7:18 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2020, a trooper pulled over a blue Dodge Ram pickup on Route 220 in Monroe Township after he observed the expired registration.
The trooper gained consent to search the car after he made contact with the driver, according to the criminal complaint.
The search uncovered a clear container containing suspected methamphetamine and two hypodermic needles containing suspected methamphetamine.
The passenger, Mosier, admitted to police that the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to her. She was placed under arrest and brought to PSP Towanda along with the evidence, court documents show.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on March 3.
