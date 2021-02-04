DUI, offensive weapons
Christopher Vogelsberg, 6, of Clarks Summit, was charged with the misdemeanors for making repairs to/selling of/etc offensive weapons and DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense, and the simple violations for following too closely and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 10:11 p.m. on Jan. 13, a trooper pulled over a black Jeep Patriot on South Main Street in Towanda township just outside of the borough for following a car too closely.
Police said that Vogelsburg took an extended amount of time to put the passenger side window down and displayed erratic movements, according to the criminal complaint.
When the trooper asked him where he was coming from, he related that he was coming home from a Canton residence owned by a friend called “Hoss.” Court documents show that Vogelsburg stated that he did not know his real name.
The trooper reported that Vogelsberg laughed and spoke with his friends as he was being pat down for weapons and denied being under the influence of any controlled substances.
After failing sobriety tests, Vogelsberg consented to a search of the car, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Once the search uncovered grey brass knuckles, he was then taken into custody for suspected DUI and possession of a prohibited weapon.
The criminal complaint reads that Vogelsberg later refused a legal blood draw from Guthrie Robert Packer Memorial Hospital, Towanda campus.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on March 12.
Drug possession
Jerome James Parker, 41, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for the intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and the simple violations for operating a vehicle without valid inspection and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 19, a trooper was patrolling Route 414 when he observed an expired registration on a blue 2008 Saturn Astra.
Once he made contact with Parker, he saw that the vehicle also didn’t have an inspection sticker, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said that when he was asked if there was any marijuana or methamphetamine in the car, Parker replied “not that I know of.”
Court documents show that Parker continued to say that he didn’t think there was anything illegal in the car but he wasn’t sure.
He gave his consent for the trooper to search the car and he uncovered a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine.
Parker was placed under arrest for the possession of a controlled substance and was brought to PSP Towanda for fingerprinting and processing and was later released.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. on March 3.
DUI
Alyssa Churee Bennici, 29, of Grover NC, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: high rate of alcohol (BAC .10 — .16) – second offense, DUI: general impairment/incapability of driving safely – first offense, and the simple violations for prohibiting text-based communications, driving an unregistered vehicle, and careless driving.
The Towanda Borough Police Department said that at approximately 10:23 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2020, troopers were dispatched to the intersection of North Fourth Street and Houston Street in Towanda borough for a reported car accident with a roll over.
Troopers took note of a 2015 Buick Enclave at rest on the drivers side at the north bound curb once they arrived on scene, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said that people were gathered around the car and the driver, Bennici, was still inside.
Court documents show that the troopers were able to safely remove her from the car and that a strong smell of alcohol was coming from her person.
The victim told police that Bennici had hit their legally parked car before rolling over, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The affidavit shows that the victim’s car was hit in the front passenger side and was pushed back about 20 feet.
Bennici told police that she had just left a residence down the street and that she wasn’t sure what happened. Court documents show that she admitted to texting during that time.
One of the troopers noted that her eyes were bloodshot and glossy and that her speech was slurred.
The troopers were ultimately able to get Bennici into the back of a patrol car after she was emotional for a period of time and spoke with someone who had come to check on her.
Before she was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Memorial Hospital, Towanda campus for sobriety and chemical testing, someone else who had come to check on her gave her water and urged her to drink all of it before she got there, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said that Bennici failed sobriety tests and vomited on the floor prior to the legal blood draw.
The affidavit reads that the results came back on Dec. 10, 2020 and showed that Bennici had a BAC of .152% at the time.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on March 12.
Burglary
The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the theft of a bottle of Bulleit whiskey ($25), Tito’s vodka ($30), and a camo compound bow ($500) from a Warren Township property.
Police said that the theft occurred between Jan. 18 and Jan. 22.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Burglary
The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a burglary at the Ram Zone at 199 State Street in Wyalusing borough.
According to police, the burglary happened between 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 and 8:10 a.m. on Jan. 25.
The release report shows that 6,000 $1 bills were taken, along with $600 worth of $100 bills and a door knob valued at $20.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the theft of copper piping from beneath a Deep Hollow Run property in Laporte Township.
Police said that the incident happened between Dec. 18, 2020 and Jan. 21 and that approximately 50 feet of 3/4 copper pipe valued at $500 was stolen and damaged.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (570) 946-4610.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.