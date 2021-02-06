DUI
Ryan Alexander Johnson, 32, of Rome, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: general impairment – first offense, and DUI: high rate of alcohol (BAC .10 — <.16) – first offense.
The Athens Township Police Department said that an officer was dispatched to the area of Patton’s Country Store on Front Street on Sept. 11, 2020 in response to a motorcycle accident.
When the officer arrived on scene he saw a Harley Davidson motorcycle lying on its side in the roadway near Westbrook’s Upholstery and its driver, Johnson, standing next to it, according to the criminal complaint.
Court documents show that Johnson had injuries consistent with a motorcycle accident along with glassy and bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from his person.
Police said that Johnson related he had a couple of beers at a friend’s house and was on his way home at the time of the accident.
He claimed to have been traveling at 40 MPH and lost control when the bike ran over some gravel. The officer noted skid marks consistent with the way the motorcycle was positioned and didn’t observe any gravel in the roadway in the area Johnson described.
Johnson wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was sent to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for treatment according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The officer reported that he followed EMS to the hospital and advised Johnson that he was under arrest for suspected DUI. A blood draw was conducted and later results showed that he had a BAC of .0151% within two hours of driving the motorcycle, according to the criminal complaint.
A preliminary bearing is set for 10 a.m. on Feb. 9.
DUI
Austin James Nixon, 19, of Waverly, was charged with the misdemeanor for DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense and DUI: controlled substance – metabolite – first offense, and the simple violations for failure to keep right and disregarding a traffic lane (single).
The Sayre Borough Police Department said that about 5:54 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2020, an officer was on stationary patrol in a pull off at Shepard Road and Cayuta Street in the borough when he saw a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu accelerate and pass the car in front of it in a no passing zone.
The officer pulled the car over and made contact with the driver, Nixon, and learned that he was driving with an out of state permit only, according to the criminal complaint.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that there was a smell of marijuana coming from the car and Nixon displayed slow movements and bloodshot and glassy eyes.
Police said that Nixon admitted to smoking marijuana before he left his house. Sobriety tests were then conducted and the officer determined that he had been under the influence.
Nixon had been previously charged with a misdemeanor for DUI and other charges on Dec. 19, 2020 as previously reported.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on March 12.
Possession
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Clyde Lee Schuyler, 24, of Sayre with intentional possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and Mikayla Lynn Mott, 18, of Columbia CrossRoads with possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and no headlights following an incident on Nov. 21, 2020.
According to police records, police initiated a traffic stop of Mott, who had Schuyler as a passenger, while she was driving in South Creek Township due to the vehicle she was operating having a headlight out.
The affidavit of probable cause states that while questioning the Mott and Schuyler, police smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and asked if there was anything in the vehicle they should be made aware of, to which Schyuler replied that there was two ounces of marijuana under his front passenger seat “and anything further in the vehicle was his.”
Court records show that when searching the vehicle police found two ounces of marijuana and a red and white Pokemon ball grinder with marijuana residue.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for both Mott and Schuyler on Feb. 17 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
