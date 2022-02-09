DUI
A Chemung woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Sayre Borough on Dec. 7, 2021.
A vehicle was on its passenger side in the middle of Harris Street and the driver, 24-year-old Shayna Lynn Peterson, said that she was drinking alcohol before driving, according to the Sayre Borough Police Department.
She smelled like alcohol and had bloodshot eyes, and was transported to the police department for field sobriety testing that she performed poorly on, according to court documents.
Peterson faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance: schedule 2 or 3, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance: schedule 1, DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely and summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 4.
DUI
A Sayre man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident on Nov. 13, 2021.
A vehicle was seen in South Waverly without an inspection certificate, and a traffic stop was conducted on North Keystone Avenue. It was discovered that the driver, 31-year-old Michael Francis Perry had a suspended driver’s license, according to the Sayre Borough Police Department.
Perry was hyperactive and had bloodshot eyes and allegedly said that he smoked marijuana and used meth before driving. Field sobriety tests were conducted and police determined he was under the influence and incapable of driving safely, according to court documents.
Perry faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance: schedule 1, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance: metabolite, summary driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked and summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 4.
DUI
A Rochester woman faces DUI charges that allegedly happened on Nov. 25, 2021.
A vehicle traveling on the Milltown Bridge failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Spring Street and swerved into the oncoming lane three times, according to the Sayre Borough Police Department.
Officers activated their lights and the vehicle travelled into the opposite lane again before it came to a complete stop in the middle of the intersection, blocking the eastbound ramp to I-86, according to court documents.
The driver, 43-year-old Natasha A. Grooms, had slurred speech, red glossy eyes and spelled like alcohol. Field sobriety tests were performed and police placed her into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence, court documents show.
Grooms faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance: metabolite, summary duties at stop sign, summary careless driving and DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+).
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 4.
DUI
A Waverly woman faces DUI that allegedly occurred on Nov. 7, 2021.
On South Elmer Avenue, 40-year-old Christine Lee Hadlock was driving with a DUI-suspended license and had an outstanding warrant for a previous DUI charge, according to court documents.
A traffic stop was conducted on North Elmer Avenue in Sayre Borough and police smelled marijuana. After asking if she had anything illegal in the vehicle, Hadlock removed a container from her purse that had weed in it, according to the Sayre Borough Police Department.
She was placed into custody due to the outstanding warrant. Field sobriety testing was later conducted as police noticed that she had bloodshot eyes and performed poorly, court documents show.
Hadlock faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance: schedule 1, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance: metabolite, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary driving while BAC .02 or greater while license is suspended.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 4.
Aggravated assault
A Painted Post man faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting a state trooper in Ulster Township on Jan. 25.
Pennsylvania State Police said that 30-year-old Kyle Aaron Witthoft was driving on Route 220 when he drove it off the road and it became disabled.
A state trooper arrived on scene and saw Witthoft show signs of impairment. Witthoft then became agitated, belligerent and shouted profanity at him, according to court documents.
When the trooper tried to detain him for suspicion of DUI, Witthoft balled his fists to prevent detention, disobeyed verbal commands and continued to pull away, police said.
Witthoft lunged at the trooper and caused minor injury to his pinky finger before being placed into custody, court documents show.
Around 10 p.m., another trooper arrived and detected alcohol on Witthoft’s breath, which led the trooper to try securing him in the back of his patrol car, but he continued to scream profanities and pull away, police said.
He was eventually placed inside the patrol vehicle. Authorities later discovered that his driver’s license and operating privilege were both revoked, court documents show.
Witthoft faces charges of felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, misdemeanor resisting arrest/other law enforcement, misdemeanor disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, misdemeanor simple assault, summary harassment: subject other to physical contact and summary driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $85,000. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 28.
Retail theft
A Lawton woman faces felony retail theft charges for an alleged incident on Dec. 22, 2021.
On Route 6, 64-year-old Debra Y. Taylor crossed the fog line numerous times, which led to a traffic stop in North Towanda Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
An object was seen by police in her waistband and she removed an unopened package of Schick Quattro razors from it and said they came from a friend, according to court documents.
She said that she came from Tops Market, which led police to contact store employees who alleged that Taylor stole the razors. She later confessed to the theft, court documents show. Police added that they later discovered that she had three prior arrests for retail theft. She denied consent for her vehicle to be searched.
On Dec. 23, a search warrant was granted on the vehicle and police found a backpack that contained a glass vial with suspected methamphetamine, a glass vial with two white pills stamped W22 and identified as naloxone hydrochloride, a packet storing unknown white powder, a clear plastic baggie storing six pills stamped W22, a clear plastic baggie with a small amount of marijuana, a metal container and two bags used to store narcotics and paraphernalia and a cut start with residue, court documents show.
Taylor faces charges of felony retail theft: taking merchandise, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary disregard of a single traffic lane.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.
Simple assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges for allegedly hitting someone with his car in the borough on Nov. 5, 2021.
Towanda Borough police said that they were dispatched to Merrill Parkway between Washington Street and Pine Street. Behind the Bridge Street walkway, they saw a vehicle with major front windshield damage and the victim laying face down near it.
The victim said that her head and neck hurt and she was later taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, according to court documents.
The driver, 21-year-old Blaise Alec Devine said that he was speeding around 50 miles per hour on the parkway with a windshield that was not defrosted all the way when the victim walked across the crosswalk. He swerved and hit the brakes to avoid her, but he hit her with his vehicle. He immediately exited, tended to her and called 911, court documents show.
The victim later told authorities that her waist and knees got hit and she had four broken ribs on the left side, abrasions on her head and by her ear, abrasions on both knees and left ankle and pain on the left side of her back, police said.
Devine faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, summary driving at unsafe speed, summary careless driving: serious bodily injury, summary obstructed window, summary failure to yield right of way to pedestrians, summary obedience to traffic: control devices and summary reckless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2.
Retail theft
A Binghamton man faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft: taking merchandise that allegedly occurred in Athens Township.
Walmart employees said that a man placed items into a tote and walked out of the store without paying for them on Jan. 6. He returned three days later in an attempt to steal more items, according to court documents.
When store employees confronted him at the door, he fled to his vehicle and left the unpaid items behind. A traffic stop on the vehicle was conducted by Athens Township police and the driver, 52-year-old Steven James Ward, confessed to committing the thefts, court documents show.
The merchandise stolen on Jan. 6 was valued at $350.73, while the items on Jan. 9 were valued at $242.04, police said.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
A Wysox man faces charges related to an alleged incident on Sept. 3, 2021 in Ulster Township.
A traffic stop was initiated on 33-year-old Matthew G. Perry, who was driving a truck with an expired inspection sticker on Route 220, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The truck smelled like marijuana. Perry said that a grinder was in the vehicle and gave consent for a vehicle search, in which police found a grinder with marijuana residue, rolling papers and a plastic straw with residue. It was later discovered that his license was suspended, according to court documents.
Perry faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection and summary driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2.
Possession
A Towanda man and woman both face possession charges following an alleged incident on Jan. 7.
An arrest warrant was served on 44-year-old Richard Thomas at a residence on the 100 block of Washington Street in Towanda Borough. The residence was believed to be rented by 28-year-old Karley Ann Johnson, according to the Towanda Borough Police Department.
Inside the residence was a scale and a bag of a crystalline white substance in plain view. Thomas stated he was willing to take possession of the paraphernalia and the substance that was later identified as methamphetamine, according to court documents.
In Johnson’s purse, police found a capped hypodermic needle. A search warrant of the house was approved and police found multiple hypodermic syringes and glass smoking devices, a metallic grinder, a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and a blue rubber tourniquet, court documents show.
Johnson faces charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for March 2.
Theft and possession
A man faces charges of theft and possession that occurred in Towanda Borough and Towanda Township.
The victim said that he expected the delivery of two packages of computer parts at his residence on Place Lane in Towanda Township. On the morning of Dec. 31, 2021, one of the two packages was missing, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
On Jan. 5, the victim saw the parts, specifically a Corsair Airflow fan and an ElecGear M2 Cooler, posted on Facebook for sale. The individual who made the post said that 29-year-old Edward K. Lichtenfels III requested them to make it, according to court documents.
At the time, the victim was letting Lichtenfels stay at his residence. After seeing the post, he contacted state police and later received the items back from the individual, court documents show.
On Jan. 15, Towanda Borough police said that they were at the Main Street Dandy Mini Mart when they saw Lichtenfels, whom they knew had a felony arrest warrant.
They took him into custody and transported him back to police headquarters where they searched him and found a glass smoking device with burned residue commonly used to smoke marijuana and two steel scrapers inside containers, according to court documents.
Lichtenfels is currently incarcerated at the Bradford County Correctional Facility on burglary charges in Towarda Borough. On Jan. 17, police questioned him and he confessed to taking the computer parts on the morning of Dec. 31.
He faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.
