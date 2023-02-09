Theft
A Columbia Cross Roads resident faces theft charges for an alleged incident in Wysox Township.
Chance Allen Foltz, 27, purchased $934.34 worth of items at Advance Auto Parts using “a company P.O. number” from his employer on Nov. 19, 2022, according to court documents.
Felt faces charges of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14 at 1:15 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
DUI
A Warren Center woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Stevens Township on Nov. 14, 2022.
Leann May Harrington, 38, was asleep inside a running car parked in the Dollar General parking lot around 9:07 p.m., according to court documents. She was awakened by Pennsylvania State Police and she displayed signs of impairment. Field sobriety tests were performed and police determined that she was under the influence. As police attempted to place her under arrest, she became verbally combative and refused to be handcuffed. Police physically placed her hands behind her back to get her handcuffed.
Harrington faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct, and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 9:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Possession
A Rome, Pa. man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Wysox Township on Jan. 20.
Scott Timothy Zenewicz, 40, was the passenger of a vehicle that was pulled over on Leisure Road around 6:24 p.m. for having cancelled insurance, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The driver consented to a vehicle search. A clear glass smoking device fell from Zenewicz’s pocket as he exited the vehicle. Police searched him and he also had a glass smoking device in his back pants pocket. Inside the vehicle, police found a small metal container of suspected methamphetamine. Zenewicz stated that the container belonged to him.
Zenewicz faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and four counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Possession
A Wysox man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Standing Stone Township on Dec. 21, 2022. Chayton James Woodruff, 18, was speeding on Route 6 and had an object hanging from the rearview mirror obstructing the view out the front windshield around 6:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop on River Road. Police smelled marijuana inside the vehicle and they saw a vape pen used for consuming THC wax. Woodruff stated that he smoked marijuana earlier that day.
Police said that a vehicle search was conducted and they found marijuana in a plastic cylinder, a clear ziplock baggie of green “shake” marijuana, a glass smoking device containing residue and a vape device containing THC oil.
Woodruff faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, summary driving at unsafe speed and summary obstructed window. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14 at 2:45 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda on Feb. 3.
Axle Gunns Thetga, 21, crashed his vehicle into the westbound ditch on Route
6 near Saco Road around 11:49 p.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police arrived on scene, saw him asleep at the wheel and needed to wake him up.
Theta’s breath smelled like alcohol and he displayed signs of impairment, police said. He was unable to perform field sobriety tests due to his high level of intoxication. Troopers arrested him on suspicion of DUI and sent him to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital — Towanda Campus.
“While attempting to aid him into the hospital emergency room, he attempted to flee on foot while still handcuffed on two occasions,” court documents show. Police searched him and found a clear plastic bag of suspected methamphetamine residue. Troopers discovered that Thetga’s driver’s license is suspended for DUI and the Feb. 3 incident was his second offense.
He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton on Feb. 4 and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $2,500. Thetga faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, misdemeanor resist arrest/other law enforcement, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary driving while BAC .02 or greater while license suspended, summary careless driving, summary fail to keep right and summary disregard of a single traffic lane. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Laceyville man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Windham Township on Jan. 20.
Vincent Michael Bastedo, 35, was driving with a suspended license on Route 187 around 11:44 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. He displayed signs of impairment and admitted to using marijuana prior to driving. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for DUI.
Bastedo faces charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and summary driver’s license suspended/revoked for DUI 2nd offense.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3 at 9:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Theft
A Wysox man faces charges of theft and resisting arrest for an alleged incident in Rome Borough on Jan. 19.
James Benjamin Walters Jr., 26, allegedly stole the victim’s license plate from their vehicle at a Main Street residence, according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police later spoke with Walters and he admitted to stealing it. Walters ran from police when they told him that he was under arrest, which led to a foot pursuit. He was eventually apprehended.
Walters faces charges of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property and misdemeanor resisting arrest/other law enforcement. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28 at 2:15 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
DUI
A Laceyville man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on Jan. 31.
Daniel Eugene Ferris, 35, was driving with a suspended license on Route 6, according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police saw his vehicle “drift off to the right side of the road and heard the tires hit rumble strips.” A traffic stop was initiated at 10:37 p.m. near Reuter Boulevard. However, Ferris continued driving until he pulled into the North Towanda Carwash. Signs of impairment were detected, which led to field sobriety tests being performed and he was arrested for DUI.
Ferris faces charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and summary operating privilege suspended/revoked. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI for an alleged incident in Monroe Borough on Jan. 2.
Richard Ala Armitage Jr., 52, was driving on Route 220 around 9:07 p.m. with a vehicle plate that belonged to a different vehicle, according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police conducted a traffic stop and spoke with him. He displayed signs of impairment and admitted to using methamphetamine. Field sobriety tests were performed and police determined that he was incapable of driving safely. Police searched him and found a small plastic baggie of methamphetamine in his front jacket pocket.
Armitage faces charges that include four counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary display plate card in improper vehicle and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
