Criminal possession of a controlled substance
An Athens Borough man faces multiple charges following a Feb. 4 traffic stop on Route 17C in the town of Tioga.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Jason R. Talada was found in possession of several controlled substances and had no license.
He was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, along with the violations of no turn signal within 100 feet, driving across hazard markings, aggravated unlicensed operator, and unlicensed operator.
He is scheduled to appear before Justice Shelly Bogart in the Town of Tioga Court on March 17.
DUI
A Sayre woman faces DUI charges after Sayre Borough police said she crashed her vehicle into a tree in the yard of 615 Stevenson St. on Dec. 28, 2019.
According to police, 59-year-old Donna Marie Tracy had admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash. She sustained an abrasion and contusion on her head and was taken to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for treatment. Police noted that she smelled of alcohol and so did her vehicle, which had to be towed from the scene. Tracy also slurred her words and had red, glassy, bloodshot eyes. A blood draw revealed her blood alcohol concentration to be .178%.
Tracy faces the misdemeanor charges of DUI: General impairment/incapable of driving safely — first offense and DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+) first offense along with the summary violation of fail to keep right. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 6.
Trespassing burglars
Pennsylvania State Police reported that on Jan. 13 a burglary took place in Richmond Township on Route 6.
The victim noticed two individuals leaving her residence where they did not have permission to be. The two individuals were identified as, Cynthia Johnson of Mansfield, 35, and Jonathan Baker of Canton, 34. Later they were located and charged with trespassing and burglary.
Theft
A Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania woman faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing money from a man on Jan. 10.
According to Athens Township police, 44-year-old Sabrina Marie Teneyck had been planning to get a hotel room with the victim and asked him for $100 to pay for it while visiting the man at work. The victim provided her with his Rapid Pay debit card to use at the ATM across the street, and after she grabbed the money, he didn’t see her again. After calling to cancel his card, the victim learned that Teneyck took $200 from his account. Teneyck later told him she left his debit card on a window sill outside and he would never see his money again.
Teneyck was charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking — movable property, theft by deception — false impression, and receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17.
Cruelty to animals
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Towanda Township man will face charges of cruelty to animals.
On Jan. 29 Dale Shaffer of Wysox, 72, allegedly owned an emaciated brown horse with a white muzzle. The horse was reported to have wandered from yard to yard near Hettich Road. The animal was peacefully surrendered to Moonlit Acres Animal Rescue on Jan. 30.
Simple assault, possession
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Troy Arthur Herkel, 33, of Troy with simple assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment following an incident in Troy Township on Jan. 29.
According to police records, officers were called to Herkel’s residence around 12:36 p.m. after reports that he was using methamphetamine and abusing a victim.
After police arrived at his residence, Herkel admitted to officers that he had used methamphetamine and showed them where he kept the drug, according to court documents.
Police records also show that officers observed a white, crystal substance believed to be meth in a clear container with a blue lid, a large light bulb with suspected meth residue inside and a small light bulb with suspected meth residue inside as well as two clear straws with suspected meth residue and an orange straw.
Herkel admitted to using the lightbulbs for smoking meth, according to court documents.
Police were told that Herkel had been involved in a verbal argument with a victim that turned physical and that he had grabbed the victim’s face causing bruising to the left and right side of the face, according to court records. Officers observed bruising to both the left and right cheeks of the victim.
Herkel was arrested with bail set at $45,000 for drug related charges and another $25,000 related to assault charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
