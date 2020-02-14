Driver loses control
The Pennsylvania State Police report on Feb. 7 a crash occurred in Terry Township on Route 187.
Shawn P. Barrett, 26, of Wellsboro lost control on snow covered roads during his commute and struck the side of PennDOT plow truck. Neither Barrett or Duane J. Wilmarth, 55, of Laceyville were injured and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
Crash
As reported by the Pennsylvania State Police, on Feb. 12 a crash occurred on Minnequa Main Road.
While taking a curve Moriyah E. Ayer, 18, of Canton lost control of her Jeep and hit the ditch on the side of the road. The impact disabled her vehicle but she was unharmed.
Physical harassment
The Pennsylvania State Police report a disagreement turned physical between a couple on Feb. 9 in New Albany.
After police were tipped off about a physical altercation on Wyalusing New Albany Road both Star Parker, 38, of Towanda, and Brett Eberlin, 35, of New Albany, will face charges of harassment.
Megan’s Law violation
On Jan. 6 the Pennsylvania State Police arrested an individual who violated an aspect of Megan’s Law.
Caleb Willow of Canton, 25, who is required to update his internet identifiers failed to do so. The accused was arrested for failing to report having a Snapchat account.
Illegal parking
The Pennsylvania State Police reported a crash that occurred on Feb. 7 on Berwick Pike in Ridgebury Township.
Michael R. Batterson of Gillett, 55, had illegally parked in the oncoming lane of traffic and his vehicle was eventually struck. Jonathon R. Jeffords of Spencer, 25, collided with Michael’s vehicle with such force that Jeffords’ vehicle had to be towed from the scene. Batterson was able to drive away from the accident but will face charges. No injuries were reported for either party.
Driver loses control
The Pennsylvania State Police reported an accident occurred on Feb. 7 on Lake Road in Rome Township.
Joseph N. Hickey of New Albany, 60, was traveling from Ghent Hill Road onto Lake Street when he lost control and tipped onto the driver’s side. No injuries were reported but the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Driving too fast
The Pennsylvania State Police report that a crash occurred on Feb. 7 in Monroe Borough on Penn Drive.
Shannon M. Wecker of Monroeton, 42, was driving too fast for the road conditions when she lost control and ended up in a ditch. No injuries were reported but the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
Crash
The Pennsylvania State Police reported a crash that occurred on Feb. 6 in West Burlington Township on Fairview Road.
An unnamed female driver, 16, was driving too fast when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a ditch. The vehicle rolled onto its hood but the driver was wearing her seatbelt and no injuries were reported.
Traffic violation
The Pennsylvania State Police reported an accident occurred on Feb. 6 in North Towanda Township on Roosevelt Highway.
Nicolo A. Marino of Elmira, 63, failed to properly yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and was struck by James S. Magee of Laceyville, 72. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene and no injuries were reported.
Burglary
The Pennsylvania State Police reported a burglary took place in Ulster Township on Feb. 8.
An unidentified male reported his Playstation 4, his games, and his controller were taken from his home. In total $700 worth of equipment was stolen.
Retail theft
The Athens Township Police Department released a statement recounting a theft from Feb. 4 on Elmira Street.
Jacob Robert-Allen Franks, 27, shopped at Walmart and went to the self checkout. There he paid for and placed all of his items in an “HR rolling tote” that he had not paid for. He then left the store with the tote unpaid for denying Walmart the $39.84.
Drug paraphernalia
On Feb. 9 the Sayre Borough Police Department received a call stating a silver sedan with a loud exhaust was driving recklessly and reportedly entered a yard.
After arriving in the area and conducting a search, the police found a silver sedan parked at a closed fast food restaurant and upon investigation found it to be occupied. After running their information, an active warrant was found for Tara Lee Patton, 29.
The police conducted a search and were advised they would find drug paraphernalia which they did in her purse. Patton was transported home and released with charges to be filed. Later it was determined this was not the silver sedan the police had been dispatched for.
