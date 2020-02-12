Crash into tree
According to Pennsylvania State Police, a crash was reported Saturday in Canton Township on Union Road near Pine Ridge Lane.
The operator of the vehicle, Dyllan R. Burgess of Canton, was traveling too fast for the road conditions. The driver lost control and left the roadway where they crashed into a tree. The vehicle suffered disabling damage to the front bumper and the driver will face charges.
Driving too fast
According to Pennsylvania State Police, a crash was reported Friday in North Towanda on Route 220 near Crest Road.
The driver, Ammit K. Daga of Athens, was driving too fast for the road conditions and lost control of their vehicle. They then drove off the road and into a ditch before striking a PennDOT sign. Daga did not suffer any injuries and the vehicle was able to be driven from the scene. Daga will face charges.
Vehicle flipped on roof
The Pennsylvania State Police report that on Sunday in Rome a vehicle crashed on West Parks Road.
Jody L. Bubacz of Rome, 36, lost control of her vehicle and struck an embankment which resulted in her overturning her car where it came to rest on its roof in the middle of the road. Bubacz was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries and her car was towed from the scene.
Assault
A physical confrontation erupted between three unidentified men a little after 2 p.m. on Feb. 8 in Columbia Township on Watkins Hill Road, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
The two victims and their attacker, a 66-year-old male of Sylvania, had already had a physical conflict before the police had arrived. The victims had been physically assaulted by the attacker who was overpowered and restrained by the other two.
After the arrival of police, the man then resisted arrest and had to be physically subdued by the police as well. The arrestee was arraigned and placed in Bradford County Jail pending a hearing.
Fleeing the scene
The Pennsylvania State Police report that an unknown driver of a maroon Dodge Dakota struck a guide rail on Sunday in Smithfield Township on Ulster Road.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene with front end body damage. The police ask that anyone who may have information on the incident contact them.
Driving too fast
The Pennsylvania State Police report that an Ulster native crashed on Ulster Road in Ulster on Sunday.
While navigating a turn Paul K. Robbins, 49, lost control of his vehicle and slid off the road into a tree. No injuries were reported as Robbins had used his seat belt, but the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Crash into a ditch
The Pennsylvania State Police report that a crash occurred on Sunday in Wyalusing Township at Brewer Hollow Road.
Dakota S. Spencer, 22, of Wyalusing, was traveling on Brewer Hollow Street when he lost control and crashed into a ditch. Safety equipment was used properly and no injuries were reported, however the car was disabled and had to be towed.
Burglary
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, at 2:48 p.m. on Jan. 24, $9,445 worth of equipment was stolen from a Standing Stone Township business.
The following tools were listed as stolen: Line Locator: $5,100; Williams Socket Set: $385; Milwaukee SDS Max Hammer Drill: $450; Milwaukee Sawzall: $250; Milwaukee Vacuum: $120; Milwaukee Right Angle Drill: $120; Miller Aircore Safety Harness: $690; Ralston Instruments Hydraulic Hand Pump: $430; Rigid Threadset: $1200; Dewalt Hand Grinder: $200; Milwaukee ½ inch Impact Driver: $400; Battery Chargers: $100.
The police report the investigation continues and ask for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.
