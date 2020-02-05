Simple assault
The Pennsylvania State Police reported an assault of bodily injury on Jan. 28 in Wysox Township on Daffodil Lane.
Jason Marshall, 42, of Wysox, and Cassidy Sutton, 23, of Wyalusing were involved in an altercation that turned physical. The police report they will both face charges for simple assault.
Car rollover
On Feb. 1 the Pennsylvania State Police reported a rollover in North Towanda Township near Sugar Creek Road and Roosevelt Street.
Railyn M. Decker, 25, of Towanda was traveling with a passenger east on Route 6 when they lost control over their vehicle and turned 180 degrees while traveling to the opposite side of the road. They then left the roadway and rolled over finally coming to a rest on the roof of the car 469 feet away from the road.
No injuries were reported and there are no charges filed.
Head on collision
The Pennsylvania State Police reported that on Feb. 3 there was a head on collision in Wyalusing Township on Route 706.
William W. Clapp, 57, of Wyalusing pulled out of the parking lot of Cargill industries and accelerated to avoid traffic behind them. They then lost control and traveled into the other lane where they struck the vehicle of Christopher J. Warner, 37, of Springville in the front side.
Both vehicles were left disabled with Clapp’s front driver side being damaged while Warner’s front end was severely damaged. Clapp however refused EMS treatment and was taken to the hospital by a private party. Warner was transported by EMS to the hospital.
Protection from abuse violation
The Pennsylvania State Police reported on Jan. 16 there was a PFA violation in Monroe Township.
Tyler Cordner, 25, of Monroeton is facing charges after the police were alerted to the situation. Upon their arrival the police had found that Cordner had fled and he was not located after an extensive search of the area.
The unidentified female, 25, of Monroeton was not injured during the incident.
