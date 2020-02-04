Bad checks
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Jason Robert Kline, 47, of LeRaysville with bad checks following a report on Jan. 15.
According to court documents, officers were told that Kline wrote two checks to a victim whom he owed money to, one in the amount of $7,500 on Feb. 1, 2019 and another in the amount of $10,000 on March 1, 2019.
When the victim attempted to deposit the checks into his account the transaction was unsuccessful due to insufficient funds in Kline’s bank account, according to police.
Police reports show that officers attempted to interview Kline but that he stated that he did not wish to speak with state police regarding the issue.
A preliminary hearing for Kline is scheduled to take place on Feb. 19 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
DUI
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Jeffrey Thad Tedesco Jr., 33 of Troy with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and four related charges following an incident on Oct. 18.
According to court documents, Tedesco Jr. was arrested after officers were called to Watkins Hill Road in Columbia Township around 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 18 after a report of a one vehicle accident.
Police records show that when officers got to the scene they saw a vehicle off the east side of the road and Tedesco standing near it drinking from a bottle of water.
Tedesco told police that he had been driving north when he took a left hand curve too wide and drove off the roadway to the right and could not correct his vehicle before crashing into trees.
While police were searching the vehicle for Tedesco’s insurance and registration information, with his consent, they saw open containers of beer in the vehicle and later smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. Tedesco told officers he had drank three beers before the crash, according to court records.
Police documents state that Tedesco consented to standardized field testing and showed signs of impairment and so was transported to Towanda Memorial Hospital and submitted to a blood draw which later showed a blood alcohol content of .169 percent.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tedesco on Feb. 21 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Dog law violation
As reported by Pennsylvania State Police, Wilmot Township residents called in reports of multiple loose dogs on Jan. 31, near Sturdevant Road.
Samantha Dean, 31, of Laceyville is facing charges due to her dogs being allegedly unlicensed and unvaccinated for rabies.
Vehicle search uncovers drugs
As reported by Pennsylvania State Police, a traffic stop was conducted on Jan 29 in Wysox Township, resulting in further search of a vehicle.
An unidentified Towanda man, age 20, had his vehicle searched during a traffic stop, uncovering drugs and paraphernalia. This incident is currently under investigation.
Stealing gas from hospital
As reported by the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to an incident at Towanda Memorial Hospital on Jan. 28.
Kevin Peel, aged 39, from Lowman, was observed by hospital staff stealing gas from a Guthrie transporter van. Criminal charges were filed following Peel’s arrest.
Physical harassment
As reported by the Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation followed a 911 hang up on Feb. 1 in Sheshequin Township on Woodside Terrace.
An unidentified male, age 35, and an unidentified female, age 36, were investigated following a 911 hang up. Following the investigation, charges were filed for harassment due to physical contact between the two involved parties.
