Possession
Two Waverly residents and one homeless man are facing possession charges following a traffic stop in Athens Borough on Feb. 7.
Kasey Bostwick, 27, of Waverly, Timothy Parkhurst, 27, of Waverly, and Stanley Rice, 28, were in a running vehicle outside of a known drug house, according to the affidavit of probable cause written by the arresting Athens Borough patrol officer.
The affidavit said that police passed the vehicle just before it pulled out then initiated a traffic stop. Police identified all three occupants of the vehicle through their identification and were told by Bostwick, the operator of the vehicle, that she was picking up Rice to go to the Dandy to get something to eat.
When running the identities through Bradford County Dispatch a hit for an out of state warrant came back on Rice. Sayre Borough Police then arrived to aid the search of the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle and of the persons charged yielded a folding knife, a clear plastic pill container containing orange pills, marijuana, paper strips, and a clear crystal substance, $107 in cash, a clear plastic baggie containing a crystal substance, a blue plastic straw with white residue, a clear pink glass pipe with residue and a white envelope with Bostwick’s name on it containing multiple different pills. Hypodermic needles were also discovered.
All three suspects are slated to appear before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on March 17 for their preliminary hearings.
