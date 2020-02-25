DUI
A Nichols man faces multiple charges following a Feb. 23 hit-and-run crash near the eastbound on ramp to Interstate 86 along Spring Street in Sayre Borough.
According to Sayre Borough police, 47-year-old Christopher Boyer had parked his car at the Spring Street Dandy Mini Mart following the crash and left on foot carrying a backpack. Police found him walking through the nearby Williams Subaru lot and said he smelled of alcohol. Boyer told police he had drank half a beer before the crash, and spilled the other half on his lap during the incident. He later admitted to having smoked methamphetamine. Boyer had a suspended license due to previous DUIs in Pennsylvania.
A search of his bag revealed a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine, a small baggie of methamphetamine, a snorting straw with methamphetamine residue, and a small tin jar with methamphetamine residue, according to police.
Police noted that this was Boyer’s sixth DUI arrest overall, and fifth within the past 10 years.
Police interviewed the other person involved in the crash, who told police they were traveling south when Boyer turned in front of them to try and get on the ramp.
Both vehicles involved sustained front end damage but were drivable.
He was charged with felony DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely — fourth offense, two counts of felony DUI controlled substance, misdemeanor accident involving damage attended vehicle/property, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, drugs, device, or cosmetic, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, summary fail to stop and give information or render aid, summary driving while suspended DUI related, summary BAC .02 or greater — second offense, summary restrictions on alcoholic beverages, summary vehicle turning left, and summary careless driving.
Boyer was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3.
Harassment and drug paraphernalia
Two people were arrested following a Feb. 23 domestic incident that turned physical in Athens Township.
According to Athens Township police, Rozalyn Faith-Ann Morey, 20, told 25-year-old Michael K. Stone, her boyfriend, to leave their residence and pulled out a folding knife after he refused. Stone then pushed her, hit her, and threw a wrench that struck her right shin. Stone later told police that Morey had scratched him and hit him. Police noted that both appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant, and that they found a marijuana pipe, marijuana bong, suspected marijuana seeds, burnt residue, and smelled marijuana at the scene.
Morey and Stone were charged with summary harassment — physical contact, misdemeanor simple assault, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $7,500 bail. They are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 3.
Simple assault
An Athens Township woman faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment following a Feb. 23 incident in which township police said she struck a man multiple times during an argument.
According to Athens Township police, 43-year-old Christa L. Thompson and the male victim both had a strong odor of alcohol coming from them during the investigation.
Thompson was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $7,500 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3.
Petit larceny warrant
Josia W. Powell, 19, of Sayre, was arrested on Feb. 23 on an outstanding bench warrant issued by the Town of Big Flats Court back in July 2019, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant was related to a misdemeanor petit larceny charge.
Powell was arraigned in the Towns of Big Flats Court and released.
Controlled substance
A Towanda woman was arrested on Feb. 24 for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a misdemeanor, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.
Megan CM North, 31, was charged following a traffic stop on Lower Maple Avenue in the town of Ashland, according to deputies. She is scheduled to appear in the Town of Ashland Court at a later date.
