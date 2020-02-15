Deer struck
The Pennsylvania State Police reported that on Feb. 12 a man from Troy struck a deer.
Brett L. Bentley, 50, was traveling on Route 14 when he hit a deer. No injuries were reported but the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Drug arrest
The Pennsylvania State Police reported that on Feb. 4 they responded to a complaint that ended in a drug arrest.
The police arrived at Ulan Lane in Asylum Township to investigate a report of drug use in the area. A man related to police that he and his girlfriend Marisa Joan Quinonez had a verbal argument and that she is actively using marijuana.
Following an investigation, Quinonez was arrested for possession of two bags of marijuana.
Hit and run
The Pennsylvania State Police reported that a hit and run occurred at Jackson’s Trailer Court in Wysox Township.
An unknown operator in an unidentified car was backing up too quickly and traveled off the road where they hit another vehicle. No injuries were reported however the unidentified car and operator fled the scene.
