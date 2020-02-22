Obstructing law arrest
According to a report released by Athens Township Police, on Feb. 20 a Johnson City man was arrested for Obstructing Administration of Law in Athens.
Zachary Carter Smith, 27, was asked several times to leave an apartment as the police were arresting someone else for domestic dispute charges. Zachary refused and stated “no” as he stood in the doorway. The report filed by the police stated they gave him five seconds to move out of the way or he was going to be arrested after the repeated requests were refused.
Zachary still refused and was then arrested and transported to the police department before eventually being brought back to the location and released.
