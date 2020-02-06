Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Robert Scott Mark Swackhammer, 24, of Ulster, with theft and receiving stolen property following an investigation of the burglary of a shed at Split Rock Services in May of 2019.
According to the affidavit, a 2013 KTM 350 dirt bike was stolen from the property on Wickwire Way in Wysox Township on May 3. On Jan. 24, a dirt bike matching the description was seen for sale on Facebook marketplace. State police interviewed the person that was selling the bike and ascertained that he had purchased the bike for $300 from Swackhammer. Police confirm that the bike was the stolen property the next day. Swackhammer was also confirmed to be a former employee of Split Rock Services.
On Feb. 3, police interviewed Swackhammer at his residence and were told that Swackhammer had purchased the dirt bike from a white male named Tyrone for $2,800, then sold it for $300. Swackhammer told police he had messages confirming the deal with “Tyrone.”
The next day police interviewed Swackhammer at the state police barracks in Towanda where he told police that he did not have the messages with Tyrone and that he was feeling guilty about the incident. He told police that he was desperate for cash and that Tyrone had agreed to purchase the bike if he stole it for him. He then left the storage area unlocked on the May date and returned to steal the bike. However the deal fell through with Tyrone and Swackhammer held onto the bike for several months before selling it, according to the affidavit.
Possession
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Jacob Brian Lamphere, 30, of Monroeton, with possession after a traffic stop on Jan. 15.
According to the affidavit, police pulled over a pickup truck on Route 6 in Wysox Township after the vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Route 6 and Ennis Lane. Police identified the operator as Lamphere and observed a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, police recovered one bag containing suspected marijuana and placed him under arrest for possession and drug paraphernalia.
