Theft investigation
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a Feb. 17 theft from a vehicle in Smithfield Township.
According to police, a grey lock box and two packs of cigarettes were taken sometime during the day from a 1998 GMC Sierra, which was parked outside of a home at 149 Water Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Vandalism
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the vandalism of a vehicle in Albany Township.
According to police, sometime between Jan. 20 and Jan. 24, an unknown suspect or suspects smashed every window, cut open every seat, keyed the side paneling on all sides of the exterior, and cut every wire/tube under the hood of a 2017 Chevrolet vehicle.
Scattering rubbish
An unidentified 43-year-old Athens woman faces charges after two black garbage bags were found alongside Hillside Road in Wysox Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the woman was identified by multiple envelopes with her name that were found in the bags.
Retail theft and drug possession
A Wysox woman faces retail theft and drug-related charges following a Feb. 9 arrest.
According to Athens Township police, 29-year-old Skylerlynn Cordelia Overpeck-Cordner was detained in Walmart after trying to leave the store with unpaid items. Beforehand, an asset protection associate observed her hiding items in a bag she had taken out of the infants section and “acting strangely by sitting on the floor crying at random times and then suddenly happy walking around.”
Police said they found several pieces of jewelry with retail tags from her purse and several pieces of clothing that had been stuffed into the sleeve of her coat, with a combined value of $420.95.
Overpeck-Cordner was initially charges with misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor false identification to law enforcement officer after providing her name as Skye Cordneer and refusing to give her date of birth. Police, noting that they checked the spelling with her multiple times, said they were unable to pull up information about her with the name she provided.
After being arraigned on those charges, police said a second search of her belongings revealed a small clear plastic bag with a white, crystal-like substance inside that later tested positive as methamphetamine. This resulted in additional misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31.
Drug possession
A Waverly woman is facing misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Sayre Borough police, Melissa Ann Casterline, 19, was arrested shortly after midnight on Feb. 19 after she was observed in the KFC/Taco Bell parking lot along North Keystone Avenue when the business was closed. While speaking with her, police noticed a green “snort tube” used with illegal narcotics on the ground near where she was standing. Another vehicle had been parked next to the vehicle she was in, but left when police pulled into the parking lot. Another person in the car, who was unidentified, was arrested after admitting that he had marijuana and needles in his possession. A search found that Casterline was in possession of six hypodermic needles, five Q-tips “commonly used to filter illegal narcotics when using hypodermic needles,” three green plastic “snort tubes,” a bag of crystal methamphetamine, four empty drug packaging bags, and a plastic container with residue.
She was arraigned and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $40,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3.
Charges will be filed against the other suspect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.