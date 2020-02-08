Endangering welfare of children
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Beth Ann Swain, 32, of Mansfield with endangering welfare of children, a second degree felony, as well as two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and three related charges following an incident on Oct. 8, 2019.
According to police records, officers were dispatched to Porter Road in Columbia Township around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a single vehicle accident.
Court documents state that officers found that Swain had been driving a black 2017 Ford Focus west on Porter Road when she crossed the yellow lines, entered the opposite lane and then left the road, drove through a yard and into adjacent property, destroying several fence posts.
Swain fled the scene with a juvenile passenger after being met by the property owner and called another adult to help her leave the scene of the crash, according to police records.
Swain was identified by her DUI suspended license and later returned to the scene of the crash and admitted to driving the truck with the juvenile in the back seat, according to court documents.
Police records show that Swain showed signs of impairment including “lack of coordination, being emotionally hysterical and making frequent and random outbursts of noises with her mouth.”
Swain consented to a blood test, which showed a presence of 5.6 ng/mL of Amphetamine, 36 ng/mL of Methamphetamine, .52 mcg/mL of Butalbital, 44 ng/mL of Oxycodone, 1.5 ng/mL Buprenorphine and 1.7 ng/mL of Norbuprenorphine.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Swain on Feb. 7 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
