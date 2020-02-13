DUI
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Zachary Clayton Sheldon, 35, of Wyalusing, with DUI following a traffic stop on Route 706 in Camptown on Dec. 23.
According to the affidavit, state police pulled over a Lincoln MKZ operated by Sheldon at approximately 8:30 a.m. after police learned that the vehicle’s registration had been suspended. In speaking to the operator, police noted a smell of alcohol. Sheldon told police that he had not drunk anything that day but had consumed 8-10 beers the previous night.
Police then had Sheldon perform field sobriety tests and determined that he showed signs of impairment then arrested him on suspicion of DUI and transported him to the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital for a blood draw.
Sheldon is slated to appear before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton for his preliminary hearing in the near future.
Possession of paraphernalia
Troy Borough Police Department has charged Jacob Alan Gregory, 22, of Mansfield with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and three related infractions following an incident on Nov. 28.
According to police reports, officers pulled Gregory over as he was driving a black 1992 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck on Elmira Street in Troy around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 28 due to the vehicle’s registration being expired.
Gregory told officers that he was not able to show identification due to his wallet being stolen and that the truck is used only for emergency purposes and was not registered to insured, according to court documents.
Police records state that officers smelled an odor of burnt marijuana as they approached the vehicle.
While speaking to Gregory officers saw open beer bottles and a glass smoking device sitting on the dash and later collected the glass smoking device, which had residue of suspected marijuana and three open and empty aluminum beer bottles from the truck during a search.
When asked, Gregory stated that he had not had anything to drink that night and that the smoking device was his but that he had not smoked marijuana since the day before.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Gregory on Jan. 29 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
