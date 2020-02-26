Assault
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Cassidy Lynn Sutton, 23, of Wyalusing, and Jason Caine Marshall, 42, of Wysox, with assault after an altercation occurred on Jan. 28, according to court documents.
A state police trooper responded to the Towanda Guthrie Memorial Hospital for a report of an assault on the aforementioned date, according to the affidavit. Sutton then told police that she and her child’s father, Marshall, got into a verbal argument at Marshall’s residence in Wysox that turned physical. Sutton continued to tell police that she punched Marshall three times in the face with a closed fist, causing him to bleed, and that Marshall then retaliated, punching her in the face an unknown number of times, causing her to bleed. Both then left the scene.
Police then contacted Marshall via telephone who corroborated Sutton’s story and said that he was in an undisclosed location in New York.
Both parties’ charges were reduced to non-traffic citations after their preliminary hearings.
False identification
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Kevin Keith Kinsman, 42, of Troy with resisting arrest and provided false identification to a police officer after an incident on Feb. 23 in Terry Township.
According to the affidavit, a state trooper made contact with Kinsman as he was working on his vehicle at the intersection of Iron Bridge Road and Long Mary Road in Terry Township. Kinsman told police his name was Dakota Bailey when asked. Police then searched Kinsman’s name though their NCIC system and verified Kinsman’s name and likeness through his PennDOT ID photo. The search also showed that Kinsman was wanted by State Parole.
The trooper then attempted to arrest Kinsman but Kinsman disobeyed the trooper’s verbal commands and attempted to flee down Long Mary Road. After Kinsman continued to disobey verbal commands, the trooper deployed his department issued taser and attempted to put Kinsman in handcuffs, but Kinsman then fled into the wooded area. The trooper then deployed his taser again and was successful in handcuffing Kinsman.
Kinsman is currently being held on $45,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is slated for March 3 in front of Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
