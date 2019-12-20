Athens corruption of minors
Adam Keely, 34, of Waverly and Jessika Coombs, 43, of Athens are facing corruption of minors related charges following an incident on Sept. 11 in Athens.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Athens Borough police were notified by two juvenile victims that Keely had masturbated in front of them and one other juvenile victim. Keeley was also accused of asking one of the juvenile victims’ if they would have sex with him. Coombs is accused of telling one of the victims to lie to the police about the incident and telling the other two victims that the incident wasn’t true.
Keely is facing charges of felony corruption of minors — defendant age 18 or above in the third degree, felony endangering welfare of children — parent/guardian/other commits offense in the third degree, felony criminal attempt — statutory sexual assault: 11 years older, felony criminal solicitation — statutory sexual assault: 11 years older and misdemeanor indecent exposure.
Coombs is facing charges of felony corruption of minors — defendant age 18 or above in the third degree, felony intim. witness/victim — refrain from report and misdemeanor endangering welfare of children — parent/guardian/other commits offense.
Keely is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 31 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Coombs is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 31 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Burlington theft
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft related incident that occurred on Roosevelt Highway in Burlington between Nov. 18 and Dec. 11. According to the release report, an unknown individual stole three spools of copper wire each with approximately 1,000 feet of wire. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Canton robbery
An investigation is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police into a potential robbery related incident that occurred on Springbrook Drive in Canton on Dec. 14. According to the police, the investigation involved a report of a suspicious vehicle at the location.
Monroe theft
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft related incident that occurred on Route 220 in Monroe on Nov. 26. According to the release report, troopers responded to the scene for the report of a stolen utility trailer that was taken from the victim’s property and found at an unrelated location. Several camping items were removed from the inside of the trailer. Anyone with information in regard to the theft is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Armenia DUI
Matthew Kapitula, 31, of Dallas is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Fall Brook Road in Armenia on Dec. 12. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Kapitula crashed his vehicle off Fall Brook Road and was found to be under the influence of alcohol before being taken into custody.
Sayre DUI
Justin Wheeler, 51, of Alpine, New York, is facing DUI related charges following an incident on South Wilbur Avenue in Sayre on Dec. 11.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police were dispatched for the report of a male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked alongside South Wilbur Avenue. Wheeler was found asleep in the driver’s seat and was woken up by officers. Wheeler is accused of being deceptive about a case in the vehicle which was found to contain five hypodermic needles, a crystal substance which tested positive for methamphetamine and a spoon. The vehicle also had a substance which tested positive for marijuana under the radio mount. Wheeler is accused of displaying signs of being under the influence and failed a standard field sobriety test. Wheeler refused the blood draw.
Wheeler is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense, misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wheeler has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 24 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Rome drug paraphernalia
Sabrina Teneyck, 44, of Cambridge is facing use/possession of drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident in Rome on Nov. 18.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police received a report from a victim stating that Teneyck was asked to leave the victim’s residence due to selling drugs and taking items. Teneyck was not found at the residence, but a blue backpack was found on the ground near a field that had two debit cards in Teneyck’s name along with a clear plastic bag containing 32 white color pills, two containers of suspected meth, three metal spoons with suspected meth residue, 13 hypodermic needles with orange caps and a metal smoking pipe with an unknown residue. The area was searched, but Teneyck wasn’t there at that time. Later the police received a call that Teneyck had returned and was banging on the door complaining of being cold due to hiding in the field from police.
Teneyck is facing charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor intentional possession of controlled substance by per not regulation.
Teneyck has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 28 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Wysox DUI
Justin Fiske, 23, of Waverly is facing DUI related charges following an incident on Golden Mile Road in Wysox on Dec. 19.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police pulled Fiske over due to a right headlight out. Fiske was found to have a suspended driver’s license and an expired inspection. After displaying signs of being under the influence, Fiske was asked to perform a standard field sobriety test. Fiske admitted to there being marijuana in the car and having used some before hunting earlier in the day. Fiske was taken for a blood draw which revealed the presence of THC and Oxycodone.
Fiske is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule 1 — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule two or three — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — metabolite — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense, misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use, summary violation driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, summary violation careless driving, summary violation no headlights, summary violation operating vehicle without valid inspection.
Fiske has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 24 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Wysox drug paraphernalia
Nicholas Hughes, 27, of Sayre is facing drug paraphernalia related charges following an incident on Golden Mile Road in Wysox on Oct. 19.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police initiated a traffic stop on a black Mazda 6 that head a headlight out. Hughes was found at the wheel and admitted to having marijuana and a “bowl” in the vehicle. Hughes pulled a smoking pipe and marijuana container out of his front jean pockets.
Hughes is facing charges of two counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use.
Hughes has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 21 with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
